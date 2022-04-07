Will Wilkinson may be focused mainly on bitcoin stuff these days, but in his heart, he’ll always be a journalist and progressive political commentator. And that means that he’ll never run out of dumb takes on political matters.

That’s actually a good thing for us, because Lord knows we can use all the laughs we can get. Yesterday, Wilkinson didn’t disappoint. He offered up this treasure about how to deal with a Supreme Court that doesn’t do what he thinks they should be doing:

If SCOTUS rules on regulation without a hearing or argument, the administration should simply ignore it and state that, in the absence of a normal process judicial review, it sees the court’s judgments as advisory but not binding. — Will Wilkinson 🌐 (@willwilkinson) April 6, 2022

The court famously has no enforcement authority. It’s authority is based in acceptance of the court’s legitimacy. But it can’t do whatever the hell it wants however it wants and expect deference. executive ought to brush off the court’s junta-like attempts to rule by edict. — Will Wilkinson 🌐 (@willwilkinson) April 6, 2022

“Junta-like attempts to rule by edict.”

When the court behaves in a transparently political way, it deserves political pushback. — Will Wilkinson 🌐 (@willwilkinson) April 6, 2022

Says the guy whose views on the Supreme Court are transparently political.

All it did was issue a stay. https://t.co/nxM7WxzQAd — EJ (@Ejmiller25) April 6, 2022

Here’s what Wilkinson appears to be referring to:

A 5-4 Supreme Court reinstated a Trump-era rule Wednesday that restricts the authority of states to reject federal permits under the Clean Water Act in another ruling putting the court’s emergency docket in the spotlight. … The emergency docket — referred to by some justices and outside observers as the “shadow docket” — has increasingly come under criticism by those who say that important issues are being resolved without the benefit of full briefing schedule and oral arguments. … The court’s order on Wednesday reinstates a rule that restricts the authority of states under the Clean Water Act to reject federal permits for projects that affect waters within their borders. The Trump-era rule will go back into effect while the Biden administration issues a new rule which is expected to be finalized by spring 2023.

Not exactly a “junta,” is it?

Wilkinson’s not exactly a genius, either, is he?

Oh yeah, I'm sure everyone will just shrug and say "nothing can be done" in that situation. pic.twitter.com/lVxT0Z8b79 — Noam Blum (@neontaster) April 6, 2022

What the hell. I didn’t realize Will was John C. Calhoun’s burner account. — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) April 6, 2022

Here I thought Andrew Jackson had fallen out of favor. pic.twitter.com/saaMq8FOnc — Shawn (@Shawn_on_Games) April 6, 2022

Dem's new strategy: revive President Andrew Jackson's policy of "let's see the Supreme Court enforce their ruling". Thousands of my Cherokee ancestors were then force marched from Georgia to Oklahoma on the Trail of Tears. Dude literally suggesting ignoring rule of law. https://t.co/JPtz8mBnp7 — Deome (@Deome) April 6, 2022

That is indeed literally what Will Wilkinson is suggesting.

I mean, it was pretty obvious before, but if there was any doubt Will Wilkinson was broken… https://t.co/N5sn4fUj0l — Arthur Boreman Once Held His Breath for 30 Seconds (@ArthurBoreman) April 6, 2022

Not really … but it never hurts to be reminded!

This is and was always the next logical step for these guys. Ignoring court rulings is exactly where they are headed. pic.twitter.com/FVzVcEqmuG — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 6, 2022

They never cared about the norms or protecting democracy… they hate everything about how the United States is run, because they want to be the sole dictators with unchecked power and no due process for their enemies https://t.co/SKBSDlKoP5 — Ahmed Al Assliken (@assliken) April 6, 2022

The cherry on top of this crazy sundae is that they never see the big picture. They never consider the possibility that something like this could backfire on them in spectacular fashion.

I mean unintended consequences only happen to my political opponents obviously — U.S. SpaceLawyer in France (@USSpaceLawyer) April 6, 2022

Keep it up, genius, and Texans will be legally owning machine guns in the near future. https://t.co/1i6R7OdtE4 — James McQuaid (@James_J_McQuaid) April 6, 2022

