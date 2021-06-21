Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh smacked down the NCAA today:

Brett Kavanaugh absolutely eviscerated the NCAA in his opinion here. Gonna be fun to see all the blue checkmark brigade members who were crying when he was confirmed gleefully retweeting this today. pic.twitter.com/kFNJHhMQTR — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) June 21, 2021

The Blue Checkmark Brigade is definitely gleefully retweeting it today, as are plenty of conservatives who agree with Kavanaugh.

This isn’t even the only recent case in which the Supreme Court has defied expectations that they’d rule strictly along partisan lines. So, what’s the deal? What’s going on?

Well, as Progressive Policy Institute Senior Fellow Will Wilkinson posits, it’s because of all the threats to pack the Supreme Court:

Prove me wrong: We're getting such an interesting mix of cross-partisan SCOTUS decisions because court packing threats work. — Will Wilkinson 🌐 (@willwilkinson) June 21, 2021

Now, we’re certainly not Supreme Court scholars by any means. We’re just your average observer.

And we’re making the observation that Will Wilkinson doesn’t know what he’s talking about.

Actually, most of the Court's behavior this Term can be explained by the particular cases on its docket, & most of the surprises at the level of individual Justices have been from the liberal wing. https://t.co/cPrUuPsZdp — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) June 21, 2021

Prove yourself right. That's how this works. Good luck demonstrating that this winter/spring's batch of "strange bedfellows" differs in any significant way from the last decade. https://t.co/K0OcEv99NP — Tony Francois (@TonyFrancoisEsq) June 21, 2021

Siri, show me an example of a misplaced burden of proof. The burden is wrong here because he assumes cross-partisan decisions are unusual (they aren’t), and that the justices are voting out of accord with their established judicial philosophies (they aren’t). https://t.co/wyZ14zNtEZ — GianCarlo Canaparo (@GCanaparo) June 21, 2021

Twitter for blue checks: 1. Tweet, "Prove me wrong: [Insert silly unfalsifiable claim with no evidence to support it]"

2. When people in the comments point out that it's silly and lacks evidence to support it, respond "aha, but that's not proof" https://t.co/oK2D8576lL — Keegan Nazzari (@Keegan_Nazzari) June 21, 2021

No, seriously. That’s what Wilkinson did:

On top of it being far-fetched and unfalsifiable, it has an advantage of being self-congratulatory — Wojtek Kopczuk (@wwwojtekk) June 21, 2021

Very good points, but I wouldn't consider this PROOF that I'm wrong. — Will Wilkinson 🌐 (@willwilkinson) June 21, 2021

You’d think that all the other things he’s been wrong about would’ve clued him in at some point, but nope.

You are wrong. https://t.co/dIujnZUe6F — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) June 21, 2021