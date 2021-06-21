Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh smacked down the NCAA today:

The Blue Checkmark Brigade is definitely gleefully retweeting it today, as are plenty of conservatives who agree with Kavanaugh.

This isn’t even the only recent case in which the Supreme Court has defied expectations that they’d rule strictly along partisan lines. So, what’s the deal? What’s going on?

Well, as Progressive Policy Institute Senior Fellow Will Wilkinson posits, it’s because of all the threats to pack the Supreme Court:

Now, we’re certainly not Supreme Court scholars by any means. We’re just your average observer.

And we’re making the observation that Will Wilkinson doesn’t know what he’s talking about.

No, seriously. That’s what Wilkinson did:

You’d think that all the other things he’s been wrong about would’ve clued him in at some point, but nope.

