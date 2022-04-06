Call us crazy, but it’s starting to feel like the mainstream and liberal media are banding together to paint Ron DeSantis and Republicans as the bad guys for taking issue with young children being taught in school about sexuality and gender identity. Do you get that feeling, too?

Because you should:

The last 24 hours in DC corporate media: pic.twitter.com/VR29ClrnvG — Christina Pushaw 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) April 6, 2022

I think there’s a legit question as to whether every liberal outlet got marching orders or whether they are all just dopes with no creativity who copy each other’s every thought pic.twitter.com/RNnHKr6DGv — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) April 6, 2022

We suspect that the answer is yes to both. They’re behaving like people who are legit terrified by the prospect of anyone standing in the way of teachers (and any adult who should know better) talking to young children about sexuality issues without any involvement from parents. So what choice do we have but to believe that’s what their problem is?

this is like pre-genocide talk https://t.co/DR74rBrs0V — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) April 6, 2022

This grooming/pedophile language is so absurd and discombobulating that people don't quite grasp it is also eliminationist. That's explicit in the QAnon stuff: Dems are pedophiles who should be executed. https://t.co/gDmqglT9DS — Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) April 6, 2022

Who’s inciting “epic meltdowns and moral panics” here, AOC?

Republicans: “Oh, the media and democrats are calling us bad names again.” *wanking motion* Democrats: “REPUBLICANS ARE CALLING US BAD NAMES!! CLEARLY THIS WILL LEAD TO GENOCIDE!!!” https://t.co/OuT9nntbtw — Smatt (@mdrache) April 6, 2022

As we’ve already pointed out, Marjorie Taylor Greene is a genuine right-wing nutjob. She’s firmly on the lunatic fringe of the GOP. But mainstream Democrats have been using similar language to smear the GOP for years now, and it’s gotten particularly insane since Donald Trump was elected:

This Nazi/fascist language is so absurd and discombobulating that people don't quite grasp it is also eliminationist. That's explicit in the Progressive stuff: Republicans are Nazis who should be punched/executed. — Robb Allen (@ItsRobbAllen) April 6, 2022

How many times did we see defenses of punching or beating up right-wing “Nazis”? And how many times did the MSM call out that sort of language?

Lefties are reaping what they’ve sown, and now they want to get all bent out of shape about it? Please.

it’s interesting watching the defense these folks are playing because “ok groomer” sticks when it comes to opposing the age appropriateness of sex education or the gender *theory* in schools , yet zero introspection on past actions of calling everyone “racist” in disagreement. https://t.co/jvgGxAIl7a — kaitlin, by definition, a woman (@thefactualprep) April 6, 2022

it’s been kinda sorta a mixture of these two memes in this cultural moment. the left likes to call everyone a name when disagreement is found in their ideology, yet too stuck in partisanship to realize they’ve gone too far on the florida parental rights bill. pic.twitter.com/akJBOpu4JT — kaitlin, by definition, a woman (@thefactualprep) April 6, 2022

Recommended Twitchy Video