Stacey Abrams may have lost her governor’s race to Brian Kemp back in 2018, but she’s gained something infinitely more valuable: money.

No, seriously. Stacey Abrams has really capitalized on her continued refusal to concede and stolen-election conspiracy theory peddling. Millions of dollars in capitalizing, to be specific:

Doing well: Four years ago, when she ran for Georgia governor, Stacey Abrams reported a net worth of $109,000. Now running again, having achieved status as a Democratic voting-rights hero, her net worth has increased to $3,170,000. From @AssociatedPress: https://t.co/6XpWPvZi71 pic.twitter.com/4mO0ATHUDc — Byron York (@ByronYork) April 5, 2022

Stacey Abrams has already made way more money from losing the Georgia gubernatorial race than she would have for winning it. She’s made all that money for complaining about losing! There’s something so deliciously ironic about that.

She wrote successful books, Byron — Grudgie the Whale (@grudging1) April 5, 2022

It’s true. She is a successful author … who owes her success entirely to the fact that she lost an election and refuses to get over it. She’s even used her years-long tantrum to sell romance novels that no one would’ve ever heard of had she not come out as a romance novelist after launching her voting rights crusade.

She wrote 3 books in 4 years and one is going to be made into a movie. Mystery solved. https://t.co/QF2JWcBBGK — Matt ⚫⚪ (@MatthewMcCaff09) April 5, 2022

Oh, the mystery is definitely solved. There’s no mystery remaining as to how Stacey Abrams has gotten rich off of her insane sense of entitlement and refusal to admit that she lost.

Why does Byron hate capitalism? — Bob Morris 🌵☀️🇺🇦 (@polizeros) April 5, 2022

Byron York doesn’t hate capitalism … but Stacey Abrams loves it! And she’s milking it for every last drop she can.

Well she IS President of Earth https://t.co/bsJpwGNh88 — 🇺🇸🇺🇸Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) April 5, 2022

At least in her most fantastic sci-fi fantasies, she is.

Democrats have no problem shaking the money tree. Book deals, media jobs, consulting contracts, non profit executive jobs and outrageous speaker fees. Then there’s the donor feed bag. One giant revolving pay to play. Let’s call it the Clinton model. https://t.co/MYTqzupONM — Spring Forge Smithy (@ForgePress1) April 5, 2022

Stacey Abrams is taking “the Clinton model” and running with it — straight to the bank.

