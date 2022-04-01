In an interview on Fox News this morning, Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis reiterated his refusal to bend over for Disney and their faux-righteous crusade to protect all of Florida’s LGBTQ+ kids from Republicans who don’t really think it’s teachers’ place to talk to young kids about sexuality and gender identity, especially without parental consent:

Well, for what it’s worth, S.E. Cupp thinks that Ron DeSantis’ messaging is proving to be highly effective. She just thinks it’s totally wrong and that he’s taking advantage of gullible rubes who just aren’t smart enough to understand that wokeness isn’t a real threat:

Look at all those dummies, taking their kids’ welfare into consideration before casting their votes in November! Don’t they know that wokeness is just an imaginary bogeyman?

Only the most super serious people at CNN are serious enough to explain to us that we shouldn’t believe our lying eyes and ears.

It’s based on a lot of imaginary crap, but no, wokeness itself is not imaginary.

We get the feeling that she hasn’t really done that yet. Now seems like as good a time as any to give it a try.

A lot of people know it because they’ve seen it and heard it for themselves. Including from the very top:

The Biden administration wants to make it easier to cause lasting physical, mental, and emotional damage to children in the name of gender affirmation and transgender rights. That’s textbook wokeness right there, and there’s nothing imaginary about it.

She can start here and work her way through it all.

Apparently S.E. Cupp’s conservative principles were imaginary all this time.

