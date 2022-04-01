In an interview on Fox News this morning, Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis reiterated his refusal to bend over for Disney and their faux-righteous crusade to protect all of Florida’s LGBTQ+ kids from Republicans who don’t really think it’s teachers’ place to talk to young kids about sexuality and gender identity, especially without parental consent:

"When you're trying to impose a woke ideology on our state, we view that as a significant threat. This wokeness will destroy this country if we let it run unabated." — Florida Gov. @RonDeSantisFL on Disney pic.twitter.com/PljaN7y6xF — Mediaite (@Mediaite) April 1, 2022

Well, for what it’s worth, S.E. Cupp thinks that Ron DeSantis’ messaging is proving to be highly effective. She just thinks it’s totally wrong and that he’s taking advantage of gullible rubes who just aren’t smart enough to understand that wokeness isn’t a real threat:

A large amount of people believe this, deeply. And they will not be unconvinced that an imaginary bogeyman is destroying the country. This alone is what they’ll vote on. https://t.co/AL2T122nXt — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) April 1, 2022

Look at all those dummies, taking their kids’ welfare into consideration before casting their votes in November! Don’t they know that wokeness is just an imaginary bogeyman?

What you’re hearing and seeing is nothing at all. Listen to the super serious person at CNN. https://t.co/gRE9HyuLVM — Dr. Rosenpenis (@Jimsdoublechin2) April 1, 2022

Only the most super serious people at CNN are serious enough to explain to us that we shouldn’t believe our lying eyes and ears.

What part of it is imaginary? https://t.co/ZeSeRCb2He — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) April 1, 2022

Wokeness is not imaginary… pic.twitter.com/yH4Te3ColV — Bob Loblaw 🇺🇸 (@BobLoblaw555) April 1, 2022

It’s based on a lot of imaginary crap, but no, wokeness itself is not imaginary.

Imaginary? Seriously, do you ever actually go outside? Or talk to ANYONE who isn't a liberal in New York? https://t.co/U8ZZ7CWKat — RBe (@RBPundit) April 1, 2022

We get the feeling that she hasn’t really done that yet. Now seems like as good a time as any to give it a try.

Allow me to correct you. A lot of people *know* this. It's a vry important distinction. — Invisible Constituent (@JustGreggo) April 1, 2022

A lot of people know it because they’ve seen it and heard it for themselves. Including from the very top:

She makes this post less than 24 hours after the Biden administration announced that child mutilation in the name of transgender ideology is a civil right. BuT WoKeNeSs Is IMaGiNaRy https://t.co/k4nwqiUZjX — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) April 1, 2022

The Biden administration wants to make it easier to cause lasting physical, mental, and emotional damage to children in the name of gender affirmation and transgender rights. That’s textbook wokeness right there, and there’s nothing imaginary about it.

iMaGiNaRy All @secupp needs to do is check out @libsoftiktok for five minutes to see that she's a liar https://t.co/xdSQicu0bM — DogDad72 (@BillsMafiaTPA) April 1, 2022

She can start here and work her way through it all.

Can always count on her for a dim-bulb take. https://t.co/8HVjcbm6qW — Steve Campbell (@ReformedWriter) April 1, 2022

Apparently S.E. Cupp’s conservative principles were imaginary all this time.

Your life in the media bubble has put you out of touch with reality. https://t.co/RwIhKQKjUx — ParsingAmerica (@NoChromeHD) April 1, 2022

