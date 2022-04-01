Earlier this week, former stealth Resister Miles Taylor tweeted about the 7 hours and 37 minutes of material that went missing from the White House phone records for January 6, 2021. You know, Insurrection Day. According to Taylor, this sort of shadiness is exactly the sort of shadiness someone familiar with the Trump administration’s M.O. would expect from the Trump administration:

When I was in gov’t, we worried about leaving Trump unsupervised for more than a few moments. Now you know why. 7 hours and 37 minutes was clearly more than enough time for him to attempt a soft coup. — Miles Taylor (@MilesTaylorUSA) March 29, 2022

We went ahead and grabbed a screenshot:

Here’s why we did that:

JUST IN: Official review found no pages missing from Jan. 6 White House phone records: report https://t.co/fe967TuHdE pic.twitter.com/J8IKFaLPFo — The Hill (@thehill) April 1, 2022

Come again? More from The Hill:

An official review found that the White House phone records for Jan. 6, 2021, are complete, CNN reported Thursday, citing a source familiar with the matter, following reports earlier in the week that the call logs given to the House select committee investigating the attack on the Capitol had a gap of more than seven hours that day. The source told CNN that no pages were found to be missing from the six-page White House phone logs from Jan. 6. The outlet also reported, citing multiple sources familiar, that the Jan. 6 phone records appear typical based on then-President Donald Trump’s habits. Trump often opted to have staff use landlines or cell phones to place calls for him while he was in the Oval Office, which would not be recorded in the White House switchboard records, sources told CNN. … This comes after The Washington Post and CBS News reported on Tuesday, citing documents they had obtained, that White House logs given to the committee by the National Archives earlier this year show a gap of 7 hours and 37 minutes between 11:17 a.m. and 6:54 p.m. on Jan. 6, 2021.

Annnnnnd another Resistance narrative bites the dust.

That’s OK, though. At least for Miles Taylor. Because let’s face it: Donald Trump is still the devil.

I lot of attention is focused on Trump’s missing call logs, so I’ll say this: The Trump Presidency wasn’t nearly as bad as it looked from the outside… …it was so much worse. — Miles Taylor (@MilesTaylorUSA) April 1, 2022

Ah, yes. “Fake but accurate.”

I hate it when I post something then spot a grammatical error. I suck at Twitter. — Miles Taylor (@MilesTaylorUSA) April 1, 2022

You suck at a lot of things, Miles. Like integrity, for one.

He is wrong, though. He jumped on a bogus narrative and upon receiving confirmation that it was bogus, he took zero responsibility for his part in spreading the bogus narrative.

Typical Miles Taylor. Typical Resistance.

it's always the same cast of characters https://t.co/yA9Rnc97wW — Dr. Ricardo Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) April 1, 2022

***

