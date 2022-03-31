You’ve gotta hand it to Oliver Darcy: once he left The Blaze, he really committed to leaving The Blaze. He has fully embraced the shameless CNN hack that apparently always dwelled within him. And he’s spent the past several years honing his skills as the Tweedle Dum to Brian Stelter’s Tweedle Dee.

He’s carved out quite a cozy little niche for himself at the network of Real News, Mr. President. By homing in on “Fox News, conservative talk radio, and a constellation of right-wing websites and influencers,” of course.

Fox News, conservative talk radio, and a constellation of right-wing websites and influencers are all training their firepower on Disney. Details in the @ReliableSources newsletter: https://t.co/93M6pwcsZQ — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) March 31, 2022

In his latest “Reliable Sources” missive, Darcy discusses the conservative media’s systematic campaign to demonize Disney over the company’s decision to fully commit to taking a stand against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Parental Rights in Education bill. Darcy specifically dedicates some valuable newsletter real estate to the Daily Wire, whose CEO Jeremy Boreing has been touting the outlet’s foray into children’s entertainment as a direct competitor to Disney and other “woke media companies who want to indoctrinate their children with radical race and gender theory.”

And, naturally, any serious discussion of conservative media has to find a way to work in QAnon somehow.

The bat guano insane ravings of CNN’s Oliver Darcy, here claiming that the Daily Wire’s just announced investment in children’s entertainment is a QAnon thing. pic.twitter.com/GNIYc2L3AX — Mollie (@MZHemingway) March 31, 2022

QAnon is frequently held up as irrefutable proof that the Right has lost its collective mind. But it’s the Left who just can’t stop talking about it.

I think it is funny the left keeps bringing up Q anon and I as a right wing conservative that listens to right wing radio everyday and I have no idea what the hell Q anon even is. — Brent (@okwaterwellman) March 31, 2022

