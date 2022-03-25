Yesterday, we shared tweeter J. Mark Ousley’s comprehensive — and utterly alarming — thread offering a look at “The GayBCs,” a book ostensibly written for children that doesn’t actually belong anywhere near kids. If you missed it, be sure to take a look at our post. It makes for an excellent lead-in to this tweet from a parent in the Edmonds School District in Washington State, which is apparently giving first graders assignments like this one:

My sons first grade assignment from yesterday. Edmonds School District, WA state. I'm so sick of this. pic.twitter.com/CasSL3EG6t — 😎 (@Phenomenal_Cat) March 24, 2022

You’re right to be sick of it. It means you understand that this is a huge problem, and that it only seems to be getting worse. This stuff isn’t just limited to Portland anymore. It’s all over the place.

Hey, at least it still uses terms like “girl” and “boy.” We suppose we should be grateful for that. Of course, we expect that the way things generally go with this sort of thing, that won’t be the case for a whole lot longer.

And they wonder why Florida doesn't want teachers talking to little kids about this stuff… — Miss Havisham (@MissHavisham10) March 25, 2022

No big mystery there.

But we were told that @GovRonDeSantis was a monster, and that this type of stuff doesn’t happen anywhere in the US. Surely we couldn’t have been lied to?! Please advise, @brianstelter… https://t.co/BIqouhUumY — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) March 25, 2022

This ultimately isn’t about whether or not it’s OK to say “gay” to 5- to 8-year-old kids; it’s about indoctrination, pure and simple. Young children shouldn’t be preoccupied with sexuality, much less having conversations about it in school. Woke school boards and teachers are actively working to confuse children and undermine parents, all in pursuit of a woke agenda. And there is absolutely no justification for any of it. Many critics have argued that it constitutes child abuse, and you know what? They’re absolutely right.

Incredible. Infuriating. Also, how dare they? It pains me as a teacher educator who has been in education for nearly 20 years to say . . . if you can, homeschool. — wait what (@waitwhatweird) March 25, 2022

No one else is entitled to your children.

Recommended Twitchy Video