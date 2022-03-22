March 22 may not be an especially remarkable date to you, but it’s a very meaningful one to the Daily Wire. Because March 22, 2021 is the date on which Harry’s Razors decided to pull their advertising from Daily Wire programming in response to show host Michael Knowles’ “homophobic and transphobic content.” Has it really been a year already?

Needless to say, because it’s a date that will live in infamy, the Daily Wire is commemorating it with an announcement from their “CEO and god-king,” Mr. Jeremy Boreing:

Wow. Just … wow.

That was invigorating! Made us feel like we imagine we’d feel if we used one of Jeremy’s Razors.

Oh, we believe it. There’s nothing boring about Jeremy Boreing!

It’s pretty darn spectacular, is what it is.

We were making that same face!

Hey, Jeremy Boreing is more than happy to take your money:

Seems like a no-brainer, doesn’t it?

Seriously, though, Boreing makes a pretty compelling case.

Take a look:

Boreing makes some good points. Conservatives may not like what “woke corporate America” has to offer, but they’re pretty stuck unless they come up with alternatives. Good on Jeremy Boreing and the Daily Wire for doing just that.

