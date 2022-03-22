March 22 may not be an especially remarkable date to you, but it’s a very meaningful one to the Daily Wire. Because March 22, 2021 is the date on which Harry’s Razors decided to pull their advertising from Daily Wire programming in response to show host Michael Knowles’ “homophobic and transphobic content.” Has it really been a year already?

Needless to say, because it’s a date that will live in infamy, the Daily Wire is commemorating it with an announcement from their “CEO and god-king,” Mr. Jeremy Boreing:

A year ago, Harry’s Razors advertised on our shows. But then, they pulled their ads due to “values misalignment”. Introducing Jeremy’s Razors. Stop giving your money to woke corporations that hate you. Give it to the god-king: https://t.co/DLWEe8hraR pic.twitter.com/yt5gVG8pl0 — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) March 22, 2022

Wow. Just … wow.

Behold, Jeremy’s Razors. Harry’s doesn’t seem to think conservatives deserve their products because of our “inexcusable” views. So don’t give them your business. Give it to me instead. https://t.co/wfnifq4Fnf https://t.co/97i7VOfe6i — Jeremy Boreing (@JeremyDBoreing) March 22, 2022

That was invigorating! Made us feel like we imagine we’d feel if we used one of Jeremy’s Razors.

Believe it or not, it only took me one take to film this. https://t.co/vcSNyuIcBb — Jeremy’s Razors (@JeremysRazors) March 22, 2022

Oh, we believe it. There’s nothing boring about Jeremy Boreing!

This is pretty darn funny.😄 https://t.co/UZWBCxrQr2 — George Wept (@GeorgeWept) March 22, 2022

It’s pretty darn spectacular, is what it is.

My face the entire time watching this https://t.co/MdHseyRdxF pic.twitter.com/saoKEsodrQ — Kassy Dillon (@KassyDillon) March 22, 2022

We were making that same face!

Hey, Jeremy Boreing is more than happy to take your money:

Stop giving your money to woke corporations who hate you. Give it to me instead. https://t.co/idItAFNL6q pic.twitter.com/65VyzLBG7M — Jeremy Boreing (@JeremyDBoreing) March 21, 2022

Seems like a no-brainer, doesn’t it?

Seriously, though, Boreing makes a pretty compelling case.

A (slightly) more serious take. https://t.co/utleCexr5H — Jeremy Boreing (@JeremyDBoreing) March 22, 2022

Take a look:

Daily Wire god-king @JeremyDBoreing lays out a new battle plan for victory over woke corporate America, starting with Harry’s Razors. Introducing @JeremysRazors: https://t.co/TavYKl1JXO pic.twitter.com/RI91Rt35o4 — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) March 22, 2022

Boreing makes some good points. Conservatives may not like what “woke corporate America” has to offer, but they’re pretty stuck unless they come up with alternatives. Good on Jeremy Boreing and the Daily Wire for doing just that.

