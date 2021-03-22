Earlier this month, tweeter and self-described “future college student” @flyingsodacan1 let all two of his followers know what Harry’s was up to:

@harrys is sponsoring Michael Knowles. The same @michaeljknowles who is spreading homophobic and transphobic content. He had Joesph Nicolosi jr as a guest on his show and equates being trans to having schizophrenia. It is wrong that Harry’s or anyone sponsors this vile content — Avi Das (@flyingsodacan1) March 7, 2021

It took Harry’s nearly two weeks to respond to the complaint, but rest assured that they’ve taken decisive action to address the problematic nature of the Daily Wire’s Michael Knowles:

Thanks for bringing this up. We condemn the views in this video, which are inexcusable & at odds with our longtime support of the LGBTQ+ community. We've ended our relationship with this show & are looking into our sponsorships to prevent any values misalignment going forward. — Harry's (@harrys) March 20, 2021

Thank goodness! We’d hate for people to think that Harry’s condones what Knowles stands for and might just want his audience to buy their products!

Congratulations, you gain a few supporters that won't buy your product and lost several customers that do. Great business strategy. — Charles Woods (@oldcw01) March 22, 2021

Nicely done.

pic.twitter.com/eN7yr9nqsW — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) March 22, 2021

Future college student….? How far in the future? Is this person even someone who buys razors? — Lord Kinbote (@WaveDilson) March 22, 2021

So much influence pic.twitter.com/eDISLaGi6D — The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) March 22, 2021

Snort.

Dear god, this is ridiculous.

Will not be ordering for my husband and son any longer then, because we don’t support corporations participating in the pearl clutching woke olympics.

Having conversations about these thing should not be off limits — Annie (@Annie49768057) March 22, 2021

Oh good, another woke company. I've heard your ads, have been tempted to try your stuff out. I'll be sticking with my trusty safety razor, which does the job and doesn't want to stuff its politics down my throat. — Dressed-Up Anarchist (@NonAggressionP1) March 22, 2021

Thank you for identifying yourself as a brand to be avoided by those who believe difficult social issues should not be closed to debate. Your decision to only target a niche market of left wing political activists seems odd for a men's care product company, but best of luck. — The Captain's Blog (@williamnyy23) March 22, 2021

I predict that basing sponsorship decisions on the reactions of 2-follower twitter accounts to the remarks of guests in years-old interviews will quickly prove to be a disastrous business choice. — Enrique in the BK 🦞 (@enrique_pause) March 22, 2021

Stay tuned to find out!

Harry’s makes great razors. That’s why we’ve been proud to advertise them for years. We know @harrys doesn’t share our values. Who cares? Economic decisions shouldn’t be political decisions. But now Harry’s has decided to declare that conservatives don’t deserve great razors. https://t.co/LAUvQL0DxG — Jeremy Boreing (@JeremyDBoreing) March 22, 2021

I mean, I’m sure they’ll still take your money, but they don’t want to be SEEN taking it by woke Twitter accounts with 2 – yes, 2 – followers. What matters to Harry’s is being seen by the left as ideologically pure. — Jeremy Boreing (@JeremyDBoreing) March 22, 2021

Of course, Harry’s has always known our values. Heck, the clip they’re “mad” about is from 2019! All that happened here is they got caught – caught committing the ‘inexcusable’ sin of selling good products to good people with different political values. That’s where we are. — Jeremy Boreing (@JeremyDBoreing) March 22, 2021

In a healthy society, you don’t have to base every single association on shared opinions. Ours is not a healthy society. Hollywood, the media, the academy, and now Harry’s Razors all want you to know you are not welcome in their world. Believe them. — Jeremy Boreing (@JeremyDBoreing) March 22, 2021