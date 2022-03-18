No matter how badly radical trans activists and wokesters want it to be true, University of Pennsylvania swimmer and NCAA champ Lia Thomas is not female. She’s just not. We don’t begrudge her her right to live her life as a woman if that’s how she chooses to live her life, but that doesn’t change her biology. Biologically speaking, she’s still a man — and she has no business competing against biological females in women’s sports.

Thomas won the NCAA national championship yesterday not by being the best woman swimmer, but by competing against actual women’s swimmers knowing full well that she has unfair physical advantages.

We can only imagine the depths of the hurt and anger felt by the women athletes who are relegated to a distant second or third or who never get a chance to medal at all because the NCAA sanctions trans women participating in women’s sports. But this photo gives us a pretty good glimpse into how those women are feeling:

This photo sums it up. pic.twitter.com/0AmlThG4EA — EJ (@Ejmiller25) March 18, 2022

There’s something to be said for sisterhood.

The is is bravery in the face of mindless hysteria. (The girl they’re posing with came in fourth “officially” ♥️) pic.twitter.com/oiShIsOHL5 — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) March 18, 2022

Which means the girl actually came in third place and belongs on that podium — unlike Lia Thomas.

i cannot imagine this guy is proud of what he’s doing. https://t.co/RSorb1ltL7 — Tucker Via (@tuckersvia) March 18, 2022

Lia Thomas has nothing to be proud of. The NCAA may have allowed this, but there’s absolutely no way Lia Thomas doesn’t know in her heart of hearts that this is wrong.

This really is a meme come to life, and the cultural Left has to keep insisting there is nothing wrong with this picture. https://t.co/GMITgSFQez — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) March 18, 2022

There is something very, very wrong with this picture.

We're robbing actual girls of their life long dreams just to cater to a male's twisted fantasy. — EJ (@Ejmiller25) March 18, 2022

The ladies are over it. This is how you get militant feminism, btw. Ironic, isn't it? https://t.co/I2ABpu0Yp3 — SarahLee (@sarailola) March 18, 2022

