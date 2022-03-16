Ukraine and the world’s eyes are on Joe Biden right now. Will our president answer Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s call to step up and be the leader of the world, “the leader of peace”? That would certainly be nice.

But before Biden can turn his attention to Eastern Europe, he has to focus on the issues we face here at home in America:

Biden discusses "a new civil rights cause of action." "I bet everybody knows somebody…that in an intimate relationship, what happened was the guy takes a revealing picture of his naked friend, or whatever, in a compromising position and then blackmails…" pic.twitter.com/grsZSN0lKW — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 16, 2022

We have to assume he’s talking about revenge porn. Which is indeed a bad thing. And laws that protect victims and would-be victims of revenge pornographers seem like a good thing.

But as far as everybody knowing somebody who got photographed in a compromising position by a friend and wound up getting blackmailed (or everybody knowing somebody who took a photo of a naked friend for blackmail purposes) is concerned … we’re gonna have to stop him right there. Maybe we’ve been hanging out with the wrong people, but, um … hmmm.

Oof. OK, yeah, that might be where this is coming from …

i cant tell ya how many times this has happened to me! — Hammond politics (@hammondpolitics) March 16, 2022

We’re uncomfortable. Is anyone else uncomfortable?

I’ve never done this 🤷‍♂️ — qwikhit (@elintaware) March 16, 2022

That’s totally fine. Neither have we.

Let’s hope it’s not as widespread as Joe Biden apparently thinks it is.

big reveal coming?!? lol — La Flama Blanca (@soxallday15) March 16, 2022

We sincerely hope not.

