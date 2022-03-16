Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has quite successfully cultivated an image of being a true man of his people, donning military dress and helmets when he’s among Ukrainian soldiers, and, of course, choosing a basic t-shirt over an expensive three-piece suit. It seems to be working really well for him, and it’s working well for much of the world.

But let the record show that it’s decidedly not working for economist, author, and podcast host Peter Schiff, who called Zelenskyy out today for failing to dress fancy enough to address a joint session of U.S. Congress:

I understand times are hard, but doesn't the President of the #Ukraine own a suit? I don't have much respect for current members of the U.S. Congress either, but I still wouldn't address them wearing a t-shirt. I wouldn't want to disrespect the institution or the Unites States. — Peter Schiff (@PeterSchiff) March 16, 2022

Thank you for your input, Peter. Truly. We can only hope that President Zelenskyy sees that and decides to do some soul searching.

I… I think… I think this is real. pic.twitter.com/LFjbUT1xLF — Trey Radel (@treyradel) March 16, 2022

It’s real. We checked. And then we double-checked.

We could be wrong, but we’re pretty sure that it’s not a sign of disrespect to allow yourself to be seen publicly in a t-shirt when your country is being bombed and your people murdered.

you really hit that SEND TWEET button https://t.co/21OCY5OMBf — Kaya Masters (@kaya_masters) March 16, 2022

there are some hot takes on ukraine today but this is my favorite https://t.co/MKaIoVLG5b — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) March 16, 2022

Invasion by Tom Ford is sold out https://t.co/xPziZOddFd — Evan Siegfried (@evansiegfried) March 16, 2022

“I understand Russia has invaded your country, but a tie would be nice.” https://t.co/KTTjtmW11C — Super 70s Sports (@Super70sSports) March 16, 2022

Imagine not just thinking this, but sending it out into the universe. What an ass. “Times are hard” is the takeaway when Ukrainian lives are being destroyed simply for wanting to exist without intrusion? Talk about privilege. Here’s an example. https://t.co/eRm1cjpnhU — Kimberly Ross 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@SouthernKeeks) March 16, 2022

Zelenskyy is in a war zone. Fighting a WAR. And you complain that he isn’t wearing a SUIT? Tone deaf tweet of the year. #StandWithUkraine https://t.co/m66ED3YSHo — Knittinglinda #StandWithUkraine (@knittinglinda) March 16, 2022

This is going to wind up in the ratio hall of fame. https://t.co/tJqsqyNwsp — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) March 16, 2022

Let’s hope so, because that’s exactly where it belongs. Hopefully Peter will wear a suit to the induction ceremony.

Recommended Twitchy Video