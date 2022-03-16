Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has quite successfully cultivated an image of being a true man of his people, donning military dress and helmets when he’s among Ukrainian soldiers, and, of course, choosing a basic t-shirt over an expensive three-piece suit. It seems to be working really well for him, and it’s working well for much of the world.

But let the record show that it’s decidedly not working for economist, author, and podcast host Peter Schiff, who called Zelenskyy out today for failing to dress fancy enough to address a joint session of U.S. Congress:

Thank you for your input, Peter. Truly. We can only hope that President Zelenskyy sees that and decides to do some soul searching.

It’s real. We checked. And then we double-checked.

We could be wrong, but we’re pretty sure that it’s not a sign of disrespect to allow yourself to be seen publicly in a t-shirt when your country is being bombed and your people murdered.

Let’s hope so, because that’s exactly where it belongs. Hopefully Peter will wear a suit to the induction ceremony.

