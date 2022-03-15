Yesterday afternoon, President Joe Biden spoke at the National League of Cities Congressional City Conference, where he reminded us once again that high gas prices in America are Russian President Vladimir Putin’s fault.

That was a great speech, to be sure, but Biden wasn’t finished yet. Last night, he also spoke at a Democratic National Committee fundraiser, where he discussed climate change (which, incidentally, will hopefully no longer be an issue soon enough because if people can’t afford to pay for gas, they’ll have to buy electric vehicles, which are totally clean and don’t depend on fossil fuels for electricity).

We’re not sure if outspoken climate change science skeptic and founder of JunkScience.com Steve Milloy was listening to Biden’s speech, but he at least read through the transcript. And while Milloy’s a pretty polarizing personality, the highlights he chose from Biden’s speech are worth highlighting and haters and admirers and everyone in between should find at least some of those highlights disturbing:

Biden at DNC fundraiser last night: Saving families $500 year in energy costs by making gas cost $5-$7 and more per gallon? 1/ pic.twitter.com/lZzNBuMDkW — Steve Milloy (@JunkScience) March 15, 2022

Hmmm.

Biden at DNC fundraiser last night: 'Imagine where we'd be if we were free of fossil fuels.' Most of us would be dead, Joe. Fool. 2/ pic.twitter.com/HDUFGAyn1M — Steve Milloy (@JunkScience) March 15, 2022

We’d definitely be in some pretty big trouble.

Biden at DNC fundraiser last night: Sure the courts have ruled against me on climate, but I don't care. Democracy! 3/ pic.twitter.com/LIBaSaZEZA — Steve Milloy (@JunkScience) March 15, 2022

Who wrote this speech?

Biden at DNC fundraiser last night: Claim: EVs create jobs. Reality: Evs reduce auto worker jobs by 30%. 4/ pic.twitter.com/ZYklSap0j5 — Steve Milloy (@JunkScience) March 15, 2022

Biden at DNC fundraiser last night: Perfect attendance at 'every climate crisis.' "You know it.' 5/ pic.twitter.com/EUKMkZUceI — Steve Milloy (@JunkScience) March 15, 2022

At the very least, everyone should be able to recognize that this is a really weird thing for Joe Biden to say, right?

Biden at DNC fundraiser last night… word salad with climate dressing. 6/ pic.twitter.com/cG7VfrszJm — Steve Milloy (@JunkScience) March 15, 2022

As Putin threatens nuclear war, Biden raves to DNC fundraiser: Climate is the existential threat. Not hyperbole. Fact! And your grandchildren are going to hate you! Fact! 7/ pic.twitter.com/TjssrimWZp — Steve Milloy (@JunkScience) March 15, 2022

Perhaps we should hear from Joe Biden’s late father next.

Follow the thread…the man is either demented or insane. https://t.co/irmomZnka7 — Renée (@rightwingertoo) March 15, 2022

