Adam Kinzinger is a veteran of the U.S. military, and we thank him for his service. When it comes to his political career, however, we’re not sure exactly how thankful we should be. Not very, it feels like. At least not in light of the past couple of years, during which he has used his platform to make the transition from GOP congressman to MSM Resistance darling. That’s not really something to be proud of, but he seems pretty proud of it.

Proud enough to keep parading himself on networks like MSNBC and engaging in Resistance love fests with ridiculous people like the Joe Scarborough and Mike Brzezinski.

Kinzinger went on “Morning Joe” this morning to talk about the current situation with Russia and Vladimir Putin and how it all relates to — who else? — Donald Trump:

Republican @RepKinzinger on @Morning_Joe: “If you think President Biden is being weak on this, say it, right? I think there's certain things he's certainly being weak on. But let’s not try to whitewash who Donald Trump was — Donald Trump empowered Vladimir Putin.” pic.twitter.com/ZyafCbt4HM — The Recount (@therecount) March 14, 2022

Did … did Donald Trump empower Vladimir Putin to wait until Donald Trump was out of office to invade Ukraine?

As Maria Bartiromo correctly pointed out yesterday (despite the Daily Beast’s Justin Baragona misrepresenting her remarks), Joe Biden is in the White House now. Adam Kinzinger was part of an elite group of Principled Conservatives™ who very publicly expressed their hatred of Donald Trump and counted down the days until he’d be out of the White House and relegated to the dustbin of American history.

But for a bunch of people who couldn’t wait to be rid of Donald Trump, Kinzinger et al. sure do seem to be having an incredibly difficult time letting go of Donald Trump. It’s weird.

It’s weird, right?

Year 2 into Biden’s presidency and all we hear is Trump Trump Trump https://t.co/9u9fDMDrs7 — JUNIOR (@ACCORDINGtoJr) March 14, 2022

Like, at some point, you’ve got to start talking about the current actual president. The one in the White House now. The one who’s in a position to affect and dictate policy.

That would be Joe Biden, Adam. Remember him?

He can’t go 5 minutes without mentioning Trump https://t.co/Oj31DLyeo1 — Dr. Ricardo Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) March 14, 2022

