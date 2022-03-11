With each passing day, the odds that Charlie Crist will rise up and take down Ron DeSantis grow ever more remote. But that doesn’t mean we can’t have fun watching him put himself out there before he spectacularly goes down in flames.

Ron DeSantis is too busy pushing culture wars instead of focusing on families that are being squeezed by rising costs at the pump. It's not just the Putin Penalty. It's the DeSantis Tax. — Charlie Crist (@CharlieCrist) March 11, 2022

“Putin Penalty” is no “Putin’s Price Hike,” but it’s passable, at least.

We can’t say the same for “DeSantis Tax.” That’s just plain lazy. Did no one think to workshop that first? Do a focus group? Something?

Anyway, we suppose that ultimately, all that matters is that Charlie Crist has pretty clearly decided to put his desperation in the driver’s seat for however much time remains in his gubernatorial campaign.

And we’re going to relish every last opportunity to enjoy watching it all play out.

Thanks for the chuckles, Chuckles.

