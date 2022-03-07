Defcon 1 has been a hot trending topic this morning:

Holy hell. Defcon 1 is the one you really don’t want to be at. Defcon 1 is, like, nuclear war. Is that where we’re at right now? Nuclear war?

No … but we’re about as close as we can get to it:

Dear God. You never think it can happen in your lifetime, but here we are:

First U.S. Spanish-language conservative network launches, opening a new front in the political information wars targeting Latinos. https://t.co/4DSKS9JCj0 — NBC News (@NBCNews) March 7, 2022

Defcon 1! Defcon 1!

Pollster Fernand Amandi, a Miami-based consultant who oversaw Barack Obama’s successful national Hispanic outreach, fretted that Americano could be a success — at least politically — even if it doesn’t spread falsehoods or conspiracies. “For those concerned about the disinformation problem harming Democrats’ chances with Hispanics, this is a Defcon 1 moment. We should worry,” Amandi said. “The Democrats’ response to all of this Hispanic outreach from Republicans — whether it’s disinformation or conventional campaigning — is to do the bare minimum. Unfortunately, some Democrats are deluding themselves. The ultimate act of disinformation is to pretend that this is not a big problem.”

First off, it’s worth noting that Fernand Amandi is kind of a shameless lefty tool … which explains why NBC News would ask for his input on this.

Also, the idea that “the disinformation problem” is some kind of conservative media phenomenon is straight-up ludicrous and insane. According to the MSM, “disinformation” is just another word for “information we don’t want people to read or hear about.”

More:

Americano’s founder and CEO, Ivan Garcia-Hidalgo, bristled at the notion that the privately funded network is going to purvey disinformation or misinformation, and accused Democrats of trying to cancel speech they don’t like. “They’re scared. And they should be,” Garcia-Hidalgo said of Democrats in an interview. “Democrats took Hispanics for granted for too long, and no one thought to create a home for us in conservative media. There is an appetite for this. You see it on social media. You see it in elections.”

“They’re scared.” That’s exactly it.

Dems are scared, and the media are scared.

This is not how this article would be presented if it was some unlikely demographic shifting left. — D Jones (@D_Jones__) March 7, 2022

Of course not.

Hope you guys will be okay. https://t.co/9kZEhEVk2U — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 7, 2022

Narrator: They will not be OK.

DEFCON-1? Are you kidding me? — Christina Pushaw 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) March 7, 2022

Defcon 1 😂 wow — John Marler (@JohnOnline89) March 7, 2022

I mean ffs.

Do you hear yourselves? https://t.co/J5MhjreJ13 — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱🇺🇦 (@chadfelixg) March 7, 2022

They’re not targeting they’re informing Latinos — Ham Burg (@hamburg401) March 7, 2022

LMAO oh noes people who speak Spanish might hear viewpoints other than Leftist propaganda, that's DEFCON-1! (Not Vladimir Putin threatening actual nuclear war.) https://t.co/rzm3XmrgPq — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) March 7, 2022

It’s important that we know what the biggest threat out there really is.

NBC News appears to be having a heart attack right now. This was never supposed to happen!

One of the weirder things to happen recently in mrdia is that people in the corporate press have gotten comfortable just coming out and saying that only one political party is allowed to talk to Latinos. pic.twitter.com/CRHxwFsrIR — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) March 7, 2022

