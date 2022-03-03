The University of North Texas’ Young Conservatives of Texas welcomed Jeffrey Younger to their campus yesterday to speak about his experience as a father whose young son was taken from his custody because Younger refused to recognize him as a girl.

The speaker who was disrupted is Jeffrey Younger. The event was titled, “Criminalize Child Transitions.” Younger gained media attention over opposing the gender transitioning of his child, which was being pushed by his ex-wife. https://t.co/tTszg8dWDz — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) March 3, 2022

*His ex-wife, who was not the biological mother of the child.

UNT leftists were at the event, where they showed Younger respect and a willingness to listen to his perspective.

We kid, of course. This is what they actually did:

At the University of North Texas in Denton, far-left activists shut down the Young Conservatives of Texas (@YctUnt) event featuring the father who lost custody of his trans child. The radicals pounded on the table & shouted, “F— you, fascist” over & over.pic.twitter.com/QRIAXcWBZK — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) March 3, 2022

The irony of the man they’re swearing at and shouting down being the only calm one involved is apparently lost on these dipsticks.

There was an even larger crowd of far-left activists outside the campus event in Denton, Texas advocating for the right of children to be transitioned. YouTuber @alexstein99 recorded video of the angry crowd & shouted at them: pic.twitter.com/VYLxDCVG9d — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) March 3, 2022

The far-left crowd advocating for transitioning children at @UNTnews became increasingly angry as the night went on in Denton, Texas: https://t.co/UzHpH4LjdM — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) March 3, 2022

Footage of @kelly_neidert of our chapter being evacuated from our event. The evacuation didn’t work and she was hidden in a janitor’s closet in a nearby building until it was safe to leave. More footage will be posted later. pic.twitter.com/lDv4GG1Vnr — YCT UNT (@YctUnt) March 3, 2022

Leftist tolerance at its best.

I guess that's one way to respond to ideas you don't like. — Aristotle Bluegrass (@Aristotle1776) March 3, 2022

This man lost custody of his three-year-old son because he opposed his wife's effort to transition their boy into a girl. Now, he's speaking out on college campuses and deranged leftists are shouting him down and spitting on him for refusing to use their preferred pronouns. https://t.co/gCZFEUCLav — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) March 3, 2022

Note: The son, James Younger, was 7 years old when this started. He is now 9 years old.

But Dillon’s point still stands.

That would certainly be much more accurate — and a hell of a lot more honest.

Sad to see my alma mater devolve into this. — Carlos E. Andino 🇺🇦 (@CarlosAndinoJr) March 3, 2022

I think we’re all seeing it with our respective alma maters. Sad — Republic of Truth (@RepOfTruth) March 3, 2022

It really does seem to be spreading. Like a virus.

Absolute children with zero sense but still dangerous. https://t.co/UvqoZoAa5Q — Paul Muller (@PaulMulltrains) March 3, 2022

