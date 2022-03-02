We apologize for missing this yesterday. Maybe we would’ve seen it if PolitiFact had done a fact-check, since they seem to be on such a fact-checking kick lately.

We’re not professional fact-checkers or anything. Just amateurs. But we’re gonna go ahead and award Chuck Todd a Pants on Fire rating for this song-and-dance routine:

Exasperated @chucktodd blames "right-wing echo chamber" for majority of Americans saying the U.S. economy is in bad shape under Biden pic.twitter.com/hMCDaYgTZ8 — Kyle Drennen (@kjdrennen) March 1, 2022

Anyone up for a little bit of icing on that cake?

Holy F💩CK – did she just say, they are not good at repeating talking points? https://t.co/AAv75RZvzq — 13 of them (@camdy_2cane) March 2, 2022

Yes, you heard correctly. Jen Palmieri added an equally Pants-on-Fire-worthy assertion to Todd’s remarks that Democratic echo chambers aren’t effective because “we don’t just repeat what we’re told to say.”

Who are these people, really?

Chuck Todd is a moron. https://t.co/RZsekMmPYC — Admiral Rufus T. Firefly (sworn enemy of Rakell) (@hoggomcswineass) March 2, 2022

A moron who is apparently suffering from severe agoraphobia and thus hasn’t ventured outside of the left-wing echo chamber in years.

yeah, let's talk about echo chambers…https://t.co/z8ujfBSHSz — Ohio Hog Fan (@ohiomanblotter) March 2, 2022

Come on, Chuck. You can’t honestly think that any serious person who’s been paying attention and has experienced the economy under Joe Biden firsthand actually believes you.

"WHY AREN'T THE MAJORITY OF AMERICANS BEING GASLIT BY OUR INSISTENCE OF A BIDEN BOOM" he shrieked through tears into his zinfandel — Razor (@hale_razor) March 1, 2022

It’s either the right wing echo chamber or the worst inflation in 40 years that’s outpacing wage growth and squeezing family budgets. Or the empty shelves at the grocery store. Or the fact we still haven’t recovered all the jobs destroyed by COVID lockdowns. Hard to say. https://t.co/pqgu7QJmrd — CJ Grover (@cj_grover) March 2, 2022

Who knew grocery stores and gas pumps were right wing echo chambers? https://t.co/Uq1NUA5rv6 — Big Hoss (@Mr_Big_Hoss) March 2, 2022

The more you know.

I mean I guess if "right-wing echo" chamber means "reality." https://t.co/YoHf0sAVDx — Anna James Zeigler (@ajzeigler) March 2, 2022

How does a right wing echo chamber convince non right wingers things suck? https://t.co/j86OcZAmlv — DoggoPups (@PleasantPups) March 2, 2022

Forget it; he’s rolling.

I'm not convinced the political left is sending us their best. https://t.co/5JSBhQ2OCf — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) March 2, 2022

What gave you that impression?

