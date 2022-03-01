We already told you about PolitiFact’s garbage excuse for a “fact-check” of Maria Bartiromo on U.S. imports of Russian oil.
Seriously — is fact-checking dead? pic.twitter.com/l4YTf86850
— David Martosko 🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦 (@dmartosko) March 1, 2022
We should’ve known there was more where that came from.
This morning, PolitiFact also posted a fact-check of Virginia GOP Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who called out Virginia as “one of only a handful of states that actually taxes our veterans’ retirement” a few weeks ago.
All told, 15 states tax military pensions. That’s a minority, but certainly more than the "handful" Youngkin describes.https://t.co/E9sYZKuAuZ
— PolitiFact (@PolitiFact) March 1, 2022
If PolitiFact didn’t already exist, we’d have to invent them. Not that we’d want to, of course.
from earlier today … pic.twitter.com/KBKCkQsTsr
— 🍺 Vaxxed and Relaxed 🍻 (@PorterPints) March 1, 2022
At least Glenn Youngkin only got a “Half True” for a true statement. Poor Maria Bartiromo only managed to score a “Mostly False” when she said something true. Maybe PolitiFact is sexist or something.
— Arthur Boreman Once Held His Breath for 30 Seconds (@ArthurBoreman) March 1, 2022
Good Lord https://t.co/5xBYUe43yb
— Neil Gorsuch maskless (@GorsuchMaskless) March 1, 2022
Three states “fully” tax them. He used the word “actually”.
We can’t even get a mostly true out of you guys? pic.twitter.com/b94DGHeq8Z
— BobFern (@BFernekees) March 1, 2022
This isn’t even hair-splitting; it’s just straight-up partisan hackery.
You're fact checking the term "handful"??? bbwwwaaahahahaha…you bunch of 🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡
— PRob 🦚 (@615CPA) March 1, 2022
You guys are actually "Fact Checking" the definition of "handful." Get a real job.
— sam henry (@gubanok) March 1, 2022
How many states can one hold in their hand before it’s full?
— Ministry of Truth (@minitruegov) March 1, 2022
What is the numerical range for a “handful” of States?
— Kaiser Bill (@WaivedSAP) March 1, 2022
Is it above or below the collective IQ of PolitiFact’s editors?
I rate your fact check as False.
— GinaNdTonic (@BGBandita) March 1, 2022
We rate it as Stupid.
pixels are infinite but this content is actually a waste of them
— 🍺 Vaxxed and Relaxed 🍻 (@PorterPints) March 1, 2022