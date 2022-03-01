We already told you about PolitiFact’s garbage excuse for a “fact-check” of Maria Bartiromo on U.S. imports of Russian oil.

We should’ve known there was more where that came from.

This morning, PolitiFact also posted a fact-check of Virginia GOP Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who called out Virginia as “one of only a handful of states that actually taxes our veterans’ retirement” a few weeks ago.

All told, 15 states tax military pensions. That’s a minority, but certainly more than the "handful" Youngkin describes.https://t.co/E9sYZKuAuZ — PolitiFact (@PolitiFact) March 1, 2022

If PolitiFact didn’t already exist, we’d have to invent them. Not that we’d want to, of course.

from earlier today … pic.twitter.com/KBKCkQsTsr — 🍺 Vaxxed and Relaxed 🍻 (@PorterPints) March 1, 2022

At least Glenn Youngkin only got a “Half True” for a true statement. Poor Maria Bartiromo only managed to score a “Mostly False” when she said something true. Maybe PolitiFact is sexist or something.

pic.twitter.com/ZDFgq5eYlz — Arthur Boreman Once Held His Breath for 30 Seconds (@ArthurBoreman) March 1, 2022

Good Lord https://t.co/5xBYUe43yb — Neil Gorsuch maskless (@GorsuchMaskless) March 1, 2022

Three states “fully” tax them. He used the word “actually”. We can’t even get a mostly true out of you guys? pic.twitter.com/b94DGHeq8Z — BobFern (@BFernekees) March 1, 2022

This isn’t even hair-splitting; it’s just straight-up partisan hackery.

You're fact checking the term "handful"??? bbwwwaaahahahaha…you bunch of 🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡 — PRob 🦚 (@615CPA) March 1, 2022

You guys are actually "Fact Checking" the definition of "handful." Get a real job. — sam henry (@gubanok) March 1, 2022

How many states can one hold in their hand before it’s full? — Ministry of Truth (@minitruegov) March 1, 2022

What is the numerical range for a “handful” of States? — Kaiser Bill (@WaivedSAP) March 1, 2022

Is it above or below the collective IQ of PolitiFact’s editors?

I rate your fact check as False. — GinaNdTonic (@BGBandita) March 1, 2022

We rate it as Stupid.

pixels are infinite but this content is actually a waste of them — 🍺 Vaxxed and Relaxed 🍻 (@PorterPints) March 1, 2022

