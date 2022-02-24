Yesterday, the New Yorker’s Sarah Jones informed parents concerned about their kids’ educations that they’re nothing but “household tyrants” and useful idiots for the GOP.

"The GOP is the party of parental rights because it is increasingly anti-democratic. It has become the party of ruthless, cynical power, and children aren’t exempt from its schemes. In fact, they’re key."@onesarahjones writes https://t.co/jhLeueaVWm — Intelligencer (@intelligencer) February 23, 2022

We’re not sure if Jones’ screed is specifically what prompted this righteous rant from Mary Katharine Ham, but if it had anything to do with it, then Jones’ piece was worth it. Because every single teachers’ union advocate and apologist, every critic of parents who give a damn about if and what their children are learning in school.

When Ham goes HAM, love to see it. — Karol Markowicz (@karol) February 23, 2022

You absolutely do love to see it.

Because Mary Katharine Ham doesn’t miss:

The Parents Seem Mad: An Explainer With Mary Katharine Hamhttps://t.co/B9KfijzocS — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) February 23, 2022

Few things truly merit a “YAAAAAAAS, KWEEN!” But we’ll be damned if this isn’t a fantastic exception:

We’re with her.

🔥🔥🔥 — Karol Markowicz (@karol) February 23, 2022

Every single word of this. All of it. https://t.co/tFI2IwUovv — Karol Markowicz (@karol) February 23, 2022

Shout it from the rooftops.

This is magnificent — The H2 (@TheH2) February 24, 2022

This is so righteous https://t.co/ceD2J87Uko — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) February 24, 2022

We’ll drink to that.

Recommended Twitchy Video