Yesterday, the New Yorker’s Sarah Jones informed parents concerned about their kids’ educations that they’re nothing but “household tyrants” and useful idiots for the GOP.

We’re not sure if Jones’ screed is specifically what prompted this righteous rant from Mary Katharine Ham, but if it had anything to do with it, then Jones’ piece was worth it. Because every single teachers’ union advocate and apologist, every critic of parents who give a damn about if and what their children are learning in school.

You absolutely do love to see it.

Because Mary Katharine Ham doesn’t miss:

Few things truly merit a “YAAAAAAAS, KWEEN!” But we’ll be damned if this isn’t a fantastic exception:

 

We’re with her.

Shout it from the rooftops.

We’ll drink to that.

