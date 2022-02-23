Over the past ten years, we’ve spent a lot of time criticizing liberals. Pointing out their many flaws, mocking them, exposing their lies, and just raking them over the coals, really.

But one thing we’ve learned is that sometimes, the best strategy is to just be quiet and let the libs own themselves.

This is one of those times, courtesy of New York Magazine’s Sarah Jones, who wrote this for the ironically named Intelligencer:

With a headline like “Household Tyrants,” you know you’re in for something good.

Did she ever:

The right’s real ambition isn’t restoration, though, but expansion; they want to create new rights on top of the privileges parents already enjoy. In the party’s view, parental rights both supersede and exist in conflict with the rights of the child. The right insists that what’s good for parents is good for kids. This is not necessarily the truth, as any queer person can say in return. The idea that children are already people, with thoughts and needs independent of their parents, never factors into the party’s position at all. The parental-rights movement isn’t new. As journalist Kathryn Joyce has observed, the concept is associated historically with some Christian homeschool activists, who lobbied for a constitutional amendment that would enshrine the right of a parent to teach their children at home. The language might sound familiar. “The liberty of parents to direct the upbringing, education, and care of their children is a fundamental right,” it states. But why parental rights, and why now?

The right’s war on so-called “critical race theory,” and its push to shed COVID-19 caution and reopen schools without masks, created an opening that Republicans are eager to exploit. Ever eager to privatize education, the GOP perceives an opportunity. Public schools must conform to the party’s ideological strictures, or else: Parents can avail themselves of charter schools or use vouchers to attend private school or to homeschool. Yet conservatives are capable of strategic innovation. The GOP has updated its playbook, as Republican legislators provoke voters to rage over the prospect of “The 1619 Project” in curricula or examples of multicultural education in schools. In a particularly extreme example, the 11-point plan released by Senator Rick Scott and the National Republican Senatorial Committee calls for the closure of the Department of Education, along with the introduction of “school choice,” which typically means charter schools and vouchers for parents.

Whatever the fate of Scott’s document, it is an artifact of its time and place. As the conservative fringe gathers the party into itself, movements like parental rights move from obscurity into the mainstream. The GOP is turning to parental rights as it tilts headfirst to the far right. The two trends are linked. As Republicans long for a strong figure in power, they imagine the same figure in every home. Subject of a household tyrant, the child has no freedom. They had little enough at all: Their right to an education, to independent thought and action, has historically been secondary to their parent’s preferences. The GOP, with the Christian right behind it, would restrict them further, even if it places them in danger of neglect or abuse.

Boy, that’s something, isn’t it?

Trending

And who are we to get in Sarah Jones’ way?

You’re damn right, she is.

Straight into our veins.

We look forward to it, honestly.

Enjoy it now, Sarah. Because it’s Republicans who will have the last laugh.

You could certainly be forgiven for thinking so.

No doubt Glenn Youngkin appreciates it, too.

We’ll even throw in a coupla bucks.

Bon voyage!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: childrenDemocratseducationGOPIntelligencerkidsNew York (magazine)Parental RightsparentsrepublicansSarah Jonesschoolschool choice

Recommended Twitchy Video