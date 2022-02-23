As much of the country copes with a brutal cold snap, here’s a nice, piping-hot take to keep everyone warm.

This one comes from Center for the Study of Partisanship and Ideology President Richard Hanania, whom you may remember as the guy who worried that more pro-life laws could result in a world with more kids with Down Syndrome.

Today, Richard’s concerned about the U.S. putting sanctions on Russia, which is something China doesn’t believe in doing:

China: "Sanctions have never been a fundamentally effective way to solve problems.” This is true. A China-led world order would be a more humane one. People who think otherwise are brainwashed by American media to know about China’s crimes but not US ones https://t.co/uIT2CQh6Fu — Richard Hanania (@RichardHanania) February 23, 2022

People who don’t think a China-led world order would be more humane are the brainwashed ones? Mkay.

Anyone — anyone! — who thinks a China-led world order wouldn’t be more humane than an American-led world order has been brainwashed. That’s quite a take in favor of a country currently rounding up people for brainwashing (and worse) in concentration camps. https://t.co/F0UJaFTEgr — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) February 23, 2022

You still have time to rethink this, Richard.

Literally try living there and saying things the authorities don’t like and see how humane it is. https://t.co/sgdLA8QE87 — Noam Blum (@neontaster) February 23, 2022

China has human rights problems at home, but unquestionably kills fewer people through its foreign policy. Not really debatable. — Richard Hanania (@RichardHanania) February 23, 2022

We dunno, Richard … seems pretty debatable to us.

“Listen, King Leopold just started being interested in the Congo, so let’s hear him out before we criticize” https://t.co/8IaRxkdMBd — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) February 23, 2022

Chopping off people’s hands was ackshually great for world peace because you can’t shoot someone if you don’t have hands.

-Richard Hanania, probably

This is what lead in water leads to https://t.co/2BNJVtfJgT — New_OKɴᴀᴏᴍɪ (heiress ᵒᶠ ᴏᴋᵘˡᵗʳᵃ ᵖʳᵒʲᵉᶜᵗ) (@0knaomi) February 23, 2022

its cool to learn who you never have to listen to about anything ever again https://t.co/imWvhoYXTl — Seth-Michael P.H.Doctor 🩺🏀💊🌿 (@seth_michael45) February 23, 2022

