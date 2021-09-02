Pro-aborts are plenty outraged over Texas’ heartbeat law taking effect yesterday. Outraged enough to compare supporters of the law to the supporters of the Taliban, for example. Or to the Taliban themselves!

But then there are others whose outrage is a bit more subdued. They don’t need to shout in order to get their message across. They can disguise their outrage as thoughtful, reasonable discourse.

Take Center for the Study of Partisanship and Ideology President Richard Hanania, who offered up the following take on where the Texas law could potentially lead:

You can’t screen for Down syndrome before about 10 weeks, and something like 80% of Down syndrome fetuses are aborted. If red states ban abortion, we could see a world where they have five times as many children with Down syndrome, and similar numbers for other disabilities. — Richard Hanania (@RichardHanania) September 2, 2021

Could be outliers in the whole developed world. There are already negative stereotypes of Americans in these states, one can imagine it getting much more extreme. What if they also ban genetic engineering and embryo selection, while other places go ahead? — Richard Hanania (@RichardHanania) September 2, 2021

Will they maintain their belief in a small safety net and lower government spending in such a world? Would liberals change their minds about government spending if it ends up going to states that have much higher costs due to these laws? Many interesting things to think about. — Richard Hanania (@RichardHanania) September 2, 2021

Yes, those are certainly interesting things to think about. They are also incredibly disturbing things to think about, and only a disturbed person could think about them.

Indeed. What the f*ck?

It’s helpful when the pro-abortion movement is this clear about their motivations. https://t.co/DT9ZAzYxCm — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) September 2, 2021

Down syndrome is misdiagnosed in pregnancy ridiculously often. My parents were told i’d have it. I don’t. I know at least 5 other people with the same story. — Jessica O’Boy-Football-is-Back-Donnell (@heckyessica) September 2, 2021

Yes— pro-lifers believe everyone, even those with Down syndrome or other physical or intellectual disabilities, have the right to life. And most pro-lifers believe more needs to be done for parents & families in these difficult situations to help them care for & raise these kids. https://t.co/dNPKqkEXKp — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) September 2, 2021

Well apparently Richard isn’t as concerned about how pro-lifers feel. We have the feelings of people who might want to kill their imperfect unborn children to consider.

Good. The alternative is eugenics. https://t.co/EU1lPdTfy2 — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) September 2, 2021

Maybe that’s the goal.

Eugenics much? — Rachael Larimore (@RachaelBL) September 2, 2021

Richard sounds like a eugenicist. — Rae Reubaltach (@RebelRae13) September 2, 2021

Well, at least they are honest about their quest for eugenics. https://t.co/QHl1NKlxlR — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) September 2, 2021

Endorsing eugenics to own the cons. https://t.co/scAnZaDlYh — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 2, 2021

Fly the eugenics flag proudly you ghoul. — Doctor of Coding Thinkology (@bradcundiff) September 2, 2021

Found a eugenicist guys! https://t.co/TD1PY0u0n9 — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) September 2, 2021

Not just a eugenicist, but perhaps even something worse.

Where does this end? Dyslexia? ADHD? Depression? Bipolar disorder? Why single these people out for genocide? Prenatal tests are notoriously wrong. There are even higher Ed programs to help them earn 4 year degrees. This is disgusting discrimination and eugenics BS. — Adrienne (@AdrienneRoyer) September 2, 2021

This is fascinating! Are there other undesirable traits or characteristics in people that we could identify early in pregnancy and potentially root out? pic.twitter.com/Vy1Shq8dPL — Federalist Muskrat 🇺🇸 (@Muskrat__) September 2, 2021

Slopes don’t get any more slippery than this one.

Saying the ‘quiet part out loud’ about Eugenics and the killing of those with disabilities? You do realise Nazi promoters of this were hanged for this after World War II? — Gray Connolly (@GrayConnolly) September 2, 2021

In most areas, it's hyperbole to bring up the Nazis, but there are some areas where the comparison is more than fair. https://t.co/unj6lofJzu — Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) September 2, 2021

What Richard Hanania is concerned about is something that literal Nazis were concerned about.

They talk about eugenics and then pretend as if it's the moral thing to do… They are ghouls and it's why they have zero issue killing human life, and make it out like you are the person who is crazy for wanting to protect it… Fascinating really https://t.co/0Q43LtuwRE — Ahmed Al Asliken (@assliken) September 2, 2021

As someone who is pro-life, I'm open to meaningful, good fath discussions about this issue, and some of the points that get brought up by those who I may not see eye to eye with. But this is just demonic. — 🌩Andrew🌩 (@AndrewDahDude) September 2, 2021

There are those who see that people suffer from down syndrome, and there are those who see nothing but down syndrome. People who never valued human life in the first place have no idea how to reach pro-lifers, and then get bewildered when their arguments make them look inhuman. — Atlantic Advocate (@AtlanticAdvo) September 2, 2021

If anything, the world needs more people with Down syndrome and disabilities — to show people like Richard Hanania what humanity looks like.

People with Down syndrome are some of the most loving, kind hearted, and wonderful people ever to walk the earth. The fact Richard here is lamenting that we can’t kill them in the womb is monstrous. https://t.co/TD1PY0u0n9 — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) September 2, 2021