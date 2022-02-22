Joe Biden’s brief remarks on the situation between Russia and Ukraine left a lot to be desired. Left pretty much everything to be desired, if we’re being honest.

And, well, if Jennifer Rubin is being honest about this, we desire that she seek immediate psychological help:

serious sanction including on Russia sovereign debt. this got real. — Jennifer 'pro-voting' Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) February 22, 2022

A fine speech. Serious sanctions as promised. Biden's critics who acted as stooges for Trump and Putin will still whine. They might as well put on their Team Russia shirts. — Jennifer 'pro-voting' Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) February 22, 2022

Who’s the stooge, Jen?

Is there a day that goes by where Jen isn't just begging to hold his pudding? https://t.co/VgX0eDIO0u — Stephen McLean (@sfm_42) February 22, 2022

No.

What are you even talking about? What a 🤡 https://t.co/rxcK5HjEXU — Linsdesign (@Linsdesign21) February 22, 2022

We’re embarrassed for her. We just can’t help ourselves.

Because she most definitely can’t help herself.

GP Uh huh. Ukraine's still being invaded. https://t.co/9rV6XxRipW — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) February 22, 2022

Putin could literally drop a nuke on Kyiv and Jennifer Rubin would find a way to spin it in Joe Biden’s favor.

Liberals soaking up the propaganda, gooo. Let the anger flow, Jennifer. https://t.co/m6ntK5r3ZB — Max Q ⚡ (@Randy_Shannon) February 22, 2022

Anger is all they have. Intellectual honesty went out the window a long time ago.

This is evergreen but pretty alarming that @WHCOS is retweeting something this mind-numbingly stupid. https://t.co/Q9krOpoJ2a — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) February 22, 2022

You think it’s alarming now? Just wait:

wait till ukraine gets the bill kristol endorsement https://t.co/H2nNS4pirt — Nino (@baldingschemer) February 22, 2022

God help Ukraine.

