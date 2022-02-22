Joe Biden’s brief remarks on the situation between Russia and Ukraine left a lot to be desired. Left pretty much everything to be desired, if we’re being honest.

And, well, if Jennifer Rubin is being honest about this, we desire that she seek immediate psychological help:

Who’s the stooge, Jen?

No.

We’re embarrassed for her. We just can’t help ourselves.

Because she most definitely can’t help herself.

Putin could literally drop a nuke on Kyiv and Jennifer Rubin would find a way to spin it in Joe Biden’s favor.

Anger is all they have. Intellectual honesty went out the window a long time ago.

You think it’s alarming now? Just wait:

God help Ukraine.

