He was predictably late, but Joe Biden finally showed up to deliver his remarks on the developing situation in Ukraine.

“Who in the lord’s name does Putin think gives him the right to declare new so-called countries on territory that belongs to his neighbors?” – Biden — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) February 22, 2022

Listen to this forceful, decisive condemnation:

This is so bad. Biden was supposed to sound angry, but he blew past this in his teleprompter: "Who in the lord's name think gives him the right to declare new so-called countries on territory that belonged to his neighbors? This is a flagrant violation of international law" pic.twitter.com/QHhGu8f7kI — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) February 22, 2022

Oh.

Well, I mean, mainly Joe Biden. He said just a couple of weeks ago that a minor incursion wouldn't be that big a deal. https://t.co/NpswF9Z3SH — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) February 22, 2022

OK, well, you’re not supposed to remember when he said that.

"He's setting up a rationale to take more territory by force, in my view" — Biden on Putin pic.twitter.com/zNRPaIKX1u — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 22, 2022

“In my view.” Shades of Peggy Hill saying that the day after Thanksgiving is, in her opinion, the busiest shopping day of the year.

Biden forgets what he's trying to say. Don't you feel safer? pic.twitter.com/b3WwO5UERj — TheBlaze (@theblaze) February 22, 2022

Feeling confident yet?

Anyway, Biden may not sound like it, but he’s got a plan that’s sure to deter Putin from proceeding any further:

NOW: Further incursions will mean further sanctions.

Russia has now undeniably moved on Ukraine.

First round of sanctions announced. pic.twitter.com/ona58unGuO — Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) February 22, 2022

#BREAKING Biden says will impose sanctions on Russia "far beyond" previous measures pic.twitter.com/jBVVfp6UTf — AFP News Agency (@AFP) February 22, 2022

Joe Biden announcing “first tranche” of sanctions, with more to come if Putin continues invading further in Ukraine — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) February 22, 2022

OK, so … sanctions.

President Biden acknowledges US gas prices may keep rising due to his sanctions: "Defending freedom will have costs for us as well, and here at home. We need to be honest about that." pic.twitter.com/fuGH7gdc8d — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 22, 2022

Good thing we have Keystone XL! Oh, wait.

The Kremlin of course has known all along that these sanctions would be among the ones likely to be imposed and had plenty of time to prepare for them. The question is what measures will actually hurt the most. — Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) February 22, 2022

It’s a bold strategy. Guess we’ll have to see if it pays off for him.

We’d ask him ourselves, but he doesn’t seem to be interested in taking questions:

Biden walks out as reporters shout questions about his scheduled meeting with Putin pic.twitter.com/9qN0r0WdtN — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) February 22, 2022

Over an hour late for a 10 minute statement. https://t.co/4nK1mscQj4 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 22, 2022

Joe Biden’s back, baby.

Literally. His back. That’s all we get.

Editor’s note: The headline initially read “Russia” instead of “Ukraine.” It has been corrected and we regret the error.

