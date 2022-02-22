He was predictably late, but Joe Biden finally showed up to deliver his remarks on the developing situation in Ukraine.

Listen to this forceful, decisive condemnation:

Oh.

OK, well, you’re not supposed to remember when he said that.

“In my view.” Shades of Peggy Hill saying that the day after Thanksgiving is, in her opinion, the busiest shopping day of the year.

Feeling confident yet?

Anyway, Biden may not sound like it, but he’s got a plan that’s sure to deter Putin from proceeding any further:

OK, so … sanctions.

Good thing we have Keystone XL! Oh, wait.

It’s a bold strategy. Guess we’ll have to see if it pays off for him.

We’d ask him ourselves, but he doesn’t seem to be interested in taking questions:

Joe Biden’s back, baby.

Literally. His back. That’s all we get.

Editor’s note: The headline initially read “Russia” instead of “Ukraine.” It has been corrected and we regret the error.

Tags: invasionJoe BidenRussiasanctionsUkraineVladimir Putin

