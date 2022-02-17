Earlier, we told you about Washington Post reporters Marianna Sotomayor and Cleve R. Wootson Jr.’s story on Rep. James Clyburn’s relationship with Joe Biden, and how it contained an interesting little racist nugget about SCOTUS Justice Clarence Thomas.

WaPo’s been taking quite a beating for that, and the beating is well deserved.

Well, they’ve since issued a “clarification”:

We’d say they deserve a beating for that, too. Don’t you think?

No. No it is not:

The Washington Post is a joke.

Exactly.

Revolting.

Allow us to offer an explanation: the Washington Post is a racist dumpster fire.

