Earlier, we told you about Washington Post reporters Marianna Sotomayor and Cleve R. Wootson Jr.’s story on Rep. James Clyburn’s relationship with Joe Biden, and how it contained an interesting little racist nugget about SCOTUS Justice Clarence Thomas.

"referring to the Black justice whose rulings often resemble the political thinking of White conservatives"https://t.co/i2IodOwtFV pic.twitter.com/Wl7Q4JAFMx — John Doe (@fedjudges) February 17, 2022

WaPo’s been taking quite a beating for that, and the beating is well deserved.

Well, they’ve since issued a “clarification”:

How it started vs. How it’s going pic.twitter.com/ekqVsJkcz9 — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) February 17, 2022

We’d say they deserve a beating for that, too. Don’t you think?

Any comment @ErikWemple ? Is that an honest "clarification"? https://t.co/uDnA7hbDgG — Jonathan H. Adler (@jadler1969) February 17, 2022

No. No it is not:

"Imprecisely"?!?

That the problem was a lack of precision is a joke. https://t.co/uDnA7hb5r8 — Jonathan H. Adler (@jadler1969) February 17, 2022

The Washington Post is a joke.

😂😆🙃🤣😂😆🙃🤣😂😆🙃🤣 Riiiiight. Without the racism the sentence doesn’t make any sense anymore, the racism was the WHOLE POINT. https://t.co/54jbuhObaX — Equality 7-2521 (@Prometheus_Ego) February 17, 2022

Exactly.

Wow. — Hoge Dodler 🇺🇸 ❤️ 🇨🇦 🚚 (@HogeDodler) February 17, 2022

Disgusting — Elephant in room (@dzmanliberty) February 17, 2022

Revolting.

No explanation why that gets past an editor(s) https://t.co/N9FZCqQZnk — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 17, 2022

Allow us to offer an explanation: the Washington Post is a racist dumpster fire.

