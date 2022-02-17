Washington Post congressional reporter Marianna Sotomayor, along with WaPo White House reporter Cleve R. Wootson Jr., recently took a closer look at the relationship between Joe Biden and Democratic Rep. James Clyburn:

Many credit Jim Clyburn for helping pave Biden's pathway to the White House. But don't expect him to issue ultimatums or pressure the president to return the favor. @CleveWootson & I dive into their relationship and Clyburn's strategic influence campaign https://t.co/owwdH1dWkO — Marianna Sotomayor (@MariannaReports) February 16, 2022

OK, Marianna. Just one quick question, if we may:

Marianna why did you dismissively refer to Justice Clarence Thomas as “the Black justice whose rulings often resemble the thinking of White conservatives”? https://t.co/DWoCzocGJM — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) February 17, 2022

Sorry … come again, Jerry? Surely Marianna and Cleve would never say something like that. Not about Clarence Thomas. Not about anyone.

Oh, wait. Yes they would:

"referring to the Black justice whose rulings often resemble the political thinking of White conservatives"https://t.co/i2IodOwtFV pic.twitter.com/Wl7Q4JAFMx — John Doe (@fedjudges) February 17, 2022

Quite a collection of words there, huh?

WaPo WhiteHouse reporter & WaPo Congress reporter (so this is purportedly a news article & not just a bad opinion piece) dismissively describe Justice Clarence Thomas as “the Black justice whose rulings often resemble the thinking of White conservatives.”https://t.co/2hAVpKERjb pic.twitter.com/4q22py05Q8 — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) February 17, 2022

Wow.

No, really. “Wow” is a good word to use because it so nicely encapsulates the feeling you get when your jaw is on the floor.

Oh nothing, just a little casual racism in the news section of the Washington Post. https://t.co/WsUkKONbr9 — John Daniel Davidson (@johnddavidson) February 17, 2022

What an outrageous sentence — just alan (@JustJustalan) February 17, 2022

Grotesque — F* Your Short Memory 🏴 Anti-Cult of Absurdity (@BucMon21) February 17, 2022

actually gross — Bobby Candles 🕯 (@BobbyCandles) February 17, 2022

What a racist statement — NStep (@NStepisme) February 17, 2022

A racist statement that would be awful enough to read in an opinion piece. But in an ostensible straight-news article, it manages to be even more disgusting.

Amazing the things you can say, under the guise of objectivity (it’s a news article, not op-Ed), if you believe you’re on “the correct side of history” — Matthew S (@MattyBoySwag143) February 17, 2022

Insanely offensive. This isn't even an opinion piece. In a media environment with actual standards, the editors and writers responsible for this post would face real consequences. https://t.co/N98yGp2Lk6 — AG (@AGHamilton29) February 17, 2022

Democracy Dies in Darkness, but the Washington Post Revels in Racism.

I wonder if they say these things out loud before writing them down and publishing them online. That might stop some issues for them — wally (@WallyTucker82) February 17, 2022

No, Sotomayor and Wootson knew what exactly they were saying. WaPo knew exactly what they were saying.

When you realize leftists run off projection everything makes a lot more sense. — ericontrarian (@eriContrarian) February 17, 2022

Recommended Twitchy Video