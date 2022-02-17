Washington Post congressional reporter Marianna Sotomayor, along with WaPo White House reporter Cleve R. Wootson Jr., recently took a closer look at the relationship between Joe Biden and Democratic Rep. James Clyburn:
Many credit Jim Clyburn for helping pave Biden's pathway to the White House. But don't expect him to issue ultimatums or pressure the president to return the favor. @CleveWootson & I dive into their relationship and Clyburn's strategic influence campaign https://t.co/owwdH1dWkO
— Marianna Sotomayor (@MariannaReports) February 16, 2022
OK, Marianna. Just one quick question, if we may:
Marianna why did you dismissively refer to Justice Clarence Thomas as “the Black justice whose rulings often resemble the thinking of White conservatives”? https://t.co/DWoCzocGJM
— Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) February 17, 2022
Sorry … come again, Jerry? Surely Marianna and Cleve would never say something like that. Not about Clarence Thomas. Not about anyone.
Oh, wait. Yes they would:
"referring to the Black justice whose rulings often resemble the political thinking of White conservatives"https://t.co/i2IodOwtFV pic.twitter.com/Wl7Q4JAFMx
— John Doe (@fedjudges) February 17, 2022
Quite a collection of words there, huh?
WaPo WhiteHouse reporter & WaPo Congress reporter (so this is purportedly a news article & not just a bad opinion piece) dismissively describe Justice Clarence Thomas as “the Black justice whose rulings often resemble the thinking of White conservatives.”https://t.co/2hAVpKERjb pic.twitter.com/4q22py05Q8
— Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) February 17, 2022
No, really. “Wow” is a good word to use because it so nicely encapsulates the feeling you get when your jaw is on the floor.
Oh nothing, just a little casual racism in the news section of the Washington Post. https://t.co/WsUkKONbr9
— John Daniel Davidson (@johnddavidson) February 17, 2022
A racist statement that would be awful enough to read in an opinion piece. But in an ostensible straight-news article, it manages to be even more disgusting.
This isn't even an opinion piece. In a media environment with actual standards, the editors and writers responsible for this post would face real consequences. https://t.co/N98yGp2Lk6
— AG (@AGHamilton29) February 17, 2022
Democracy Dies in Darkness, but the Washington Post Revels in Racism.
No, Sotomayor and Wootson knew what exactly they were saying. WaPo knew exactly what they were saying.
