Yesterday, a jury unanimously found the New York Times was not liable in the Sarah Palin defamation suit.

Notably, their verdict was rendered after the judge had already ruled in favor of the New York Times:

It seems that some jurors actually have disclosed that they knew about Rakoff’s ruling before they rendered their decision:

OK …

Seems like there might be some things to discuss here, no?

Will there actually be a headache, though?

We’re no legal scholars or anything but this all seems less than kosher.

If a mistrial is declared or if Palin files an appeal, hopefully both parties can at least agree on this:

