The verdict in the Sarah Palin versus New York Times libel case is in.

And it looks like the New York Times is officially in the clear:

We’re not going to impugn the jurors. They did what was asked of them.

But it’s very difficult to see the what the New York Times did to Sarah Palin as anything other than a brazen, nakedly partisan hit job.

And she may very well try to appeal.

For what it’s worth, Keith Olbermann has thoughts:

Brilliant take as usual.

Meanwhile:

 

