L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti was among the elite members of society who didn’t feel all that compelled to wear a mask at the Super Bowl.

Even if Garcetti was holding his breath, like he claims he did for that photo with Magic Johnson, it’s hard to believe that he was able to hold his breath while carrying on a conversation at Sunday’s big game:

But maybe we haven’t considered all possible explanations for Garcetti’s very public masklessness.

That’s where Adam Carolla comes in:

Trending

Seems scientifically sound enough for us!

Yep.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Adam CarollaEric GarcettiMaskmasklesssuper bowl

Recommended Twitchy Video