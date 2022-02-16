L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti was among the elite members of society who didn’t feel all that compelled to wear a mask at the Super Bowl.

Even if Garcetti was holding his breath, like he claims he did for that photo with Magic Johnson, it’s hard to believe that he was able to hold his breath while carrying on a conversation at Sunday’s big game:

LA Mayor @ericgarcetti once again ignoring the mask mandate. That’s the second game in a row (last time he said he was holding his breath), but they are still forcing kids to wear masks every day. pic.twitter.com/PaGRhbye2x — AG (@AGHamilton29) February 14, 2022

But maybe we haven’t considered all possible explanations for Garcetti’s very public masklessness.

That’s where Adam Carolla comes in:

"You know how I talk out of my ass…Well, I can breathe out of it too." pic.twitter.com/Yq4j4vsmUe — Adam Carolla (@adamcarolla) February 15, 2022

Seems scientifically sound enough for us!

And that is science, according to him — Steve S (@watchmehonk) February 16, 2022

Science….that's when people in power have feelings about things, right? — Peter (@PeterCoulter11) February 15, 2022

Yep.

