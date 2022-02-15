As we told you, BLM activist Quintez Brown has been arrested and charged with the attempted murder of Craig Greenberg, Democratic Louisville mayoral candidate.

Per LMPD spokesperson Beth Ruoff, Louisville activist and journalist Quintez Brown has been charged in the Monday morning shooting that targeted Craig Greenberg, a Democratic candidate for Louisville mayor. Story to come. — 89.3 WFPL News (@WFPLNews) February 15, 2022

You’ll notice in the above tweet that Brown is referred to as a journalist. Interesting. What sort of journalism has he done? Would we be familiar with any of his work?

National Review’s Charles C.W. Cooke decided to find out, and what he found was pretty interesting:

Oh dear.

Life comes at you fast. — Grandpa Whig (@RandomWhig) February 15, 2022

It sure does.

The author just shot at a mayoral candidate in Louisville. https://t.co/4e84FUICPb — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) February 15, 2022

Crazy, right?

Who could’ve seen it coming?

One thing’s for sure:

Once again the journos are totally out of control. https://t.co/9FMT25edSs — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) February 15, 2022

We should probably just shut it all down until we can figure out what the hell is going on.

Recommended Twitchy Video