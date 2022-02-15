As we told you, BLM activist Quintez Brown has been arrested and charged with the attempted murder of Craig Greenberg, Democratic Louisville mayoral candidate.

You’ll notice in the above tweet that Brown is referred to as a journalist. Interesting. What sort of journalism has he done? Would we be familiar with any of his work?

National Review’s Charles C.W. Cooke decided to find out, and what he found was pretty interesting:

Oh dear.

It sure does.

Crazy, right?

Who could’ve seen it coming?

One thing’s for sure:

We should probably just shut it all down until we can figure out what the hell is going on.

