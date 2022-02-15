Quintez Brown, a local Louisville, Ky. activist who rose to stardom during the Black Lives Matter protests in 2020, was arrested and charged with the attempted murder of Dem mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg on Monday:

Brown’s bio on Twitter reads, “We have one scientific and correct solution, Pan-Africanism: the total liberation and unification of Africa under scientific socialism”:

Thankfully, nobody was injured in the shooting:

Brown was also a candidate for the city council:

There will be a lot of people deleting tweets like this one we assume:

And get ready for the “Republicans pounce!” headlines:

