Quintez Brown, a local Louisville, Ky. activist who rose to stardom during the Black Lives Matter protests in 2020, was arrested and charged with the attempted murder of Dem mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg on Monday:

Per LMPD spokesperson Beth Ruoff, Louisville activist and journalist Quintez Brown has been charged in the Monday morning shooting that targeted Craig Greenberg, a Democratic candidate for Louisville mayor. Story to come. — 89.3 WFPL News (@WFPLNews) February 15, 2022

Brown’s bio on Twitter reads, “We have one scientific and correct solution, Pan-Africanism: the total liberation and unification of Africa under scientific socialism”:

Craig Greenberg, a Jewish Democrat running for mayor of Louisville, KY, was shot Monday. Arrested for his attempted murder is a 21-yr-old "racial justice" protester who calls for "the total liberation and unification of Africa under scientific socialism.”https://t.co/tOMzOuiDIA — Jeff Jacoby (@Jeff_Jacoby) February 15, 2022

Thankfully, nobody was injured in the shooting:

Quintez Brown, 21, faces charges of attempted murder and several charges of wanton endangerment. https://t.co/8fcm5CQGvH — WAVE (@wave3news) February 15, 2022

Brown was also a candidate for the city council:

Quintez Brown, 21, is running to represent District 5 for Louisville’s Metro Council. “Frederick Douglass said that the youth should fight to be leaders today, because the men who run this country are sick.” – Kwame Ture pic.twitter.com/tUCjXXG2hS — Quintez Brown – District 5 (@tez4liberation) December 15, 2021

There will be a lot of people deleting tweets like this one we assume:

This brilliant young scholar is Quintez Brown. Some of you may remember him speaking at my launch for U.S. Senate in 2019. He has been missing for several days. He was last seen at Algonquin Park Pool in Louisville. If you have any info please contact his family 502-936-3860 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/VDeDV5dq9Q — Charles Booker (@Booker4KY) June 22, 2021

And get ready for the “Republicans pounce!” headlines:

No way to really find the right words. Things will probably get unfortunately even uglier on social media. But let’s be grateful to God that no one was seriously injured and hope everyone gets the help they need.https://t.co/Eq8HTUqsFV — Not Ben Tobin (@Billy_Kobin) February 15, 2022

