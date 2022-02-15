For every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction.

So, as Joe Biden’s poll numbers continue to plummet, inflation numbers continue to shoot up like a rocket:

⚠️BREAKING: *U.S. PRODUCER PRICE INFLATION RISES +9.7% Y/Y IN JANUARY; EST. +9.1% *U.S. CORE PPI RISES +8.3% Y/Y IN JANUARY; EST. +7.9% 🇺🇲🇺🇲 pic.twitter.com/B1pWMPiEAV — Investing.com (@Investingcom) February 15, 2022

Are we having fun yet?

But I was told this was just transitory. https://t.co/K3AJvIAJol — 🍺¯_(ツ)_/¯ – BeerBoyEEE (@beerboyeee) February 15, 2022

Seems transitory to me https://t.co/w8TdGQNxpP — Eric Cunningham (@decunningham2) February 15, 2022

Pretty much.

Funny thing is, the wages do not go up in parallel to inflation. — 100k at a time! (@Tradester13) February 15, 2022

Nope — MomAng (@MomAngtrades) February 15, 2022

Nope, but at least the adults are back in charge!

This is just unreal, rate hikes imminent. You can't keep this up, these numbers are just unreal. If rate hikes don't put the world in recession, inflation will. — Buddy Fox (@Build4G) February 15, 2022

Exactly. Anyone, claiming these aren’t real threats to the economy are showing that they don’t understand how the world works. — Reformed Tr🅰️der (@Reformed_Trader) February 15, 2022

Recommended Twitchy Video