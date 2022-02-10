Apparently Will Saletan has made the jump from Slate to The Bulwark.

And judging by these tweets, he’ll be right at home chez Bill Kristol:

God bless @CathyYoung63. This is one of the most sensible articles I've read on the evolution of COVID and returning to normal. Circumstances change, scientists learn more, and the smart thing to do is adjust how you live. Don't get stuck in an ideology. https://t.co/6kMCEmo6Uw — Will Saletan (@saletan) February 9, 2022

"Just because 'Normality now!' is a justifiable position in February 2022 doesn’t mean it was a justifiable position in March-April 2020, when there were no vaccines, no treatments, very little knowledge of how to help the sick … and when case fatality rates were frightening." — Will Saletan (@saletan) February 9, 2022

For what it’s worth, David French agrees completely:

Exactly. — David French (@DavidAFrench) February 10, 2022

“Exactly.” Exactly what, David?

You can always count on @DavidAFrench to be a coward — Ahmed Al Assliken (@assliken) February 10, 2022

Cowards of a feather flock together:

The most underrated commercial opportunity on Twitter is renting out your mute list. Think of all the filtering that goes into this, to weed out the cursers, spewers, haters, dunkers, etc. Right now I'd pay good money to @KevinMKruse, @brianstelter, and @DavidAFrench for theirs. — Will Saletan (@saletan) February 10, 2022

Mine is very, very special. — David French (@DavidAFrench) February 10, 2022

Why do Will Saletan and David French need “to weed out the cursers, spewers, haters, dunkers, etc.”? Could it be because the cursers, spewers, haters, dunkers, etc. are right and Will and David don’t want to put themselves in a position where they might have to admit it?

Yeah, let’s go with that.

What happened to 2021 champ — Ahmed Al Assliken (@assliken) February 10, 2022

Okay, but now explain why the "normality now"in August 2021 were wrong. — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) February 10, 2022

Are these the kinds of questions that Will and David need to protect themselves from?

You people were calling for house arrests just a few months ago. pic.twitter.com/77NKpcVkgG — NevilleTheCat (@FearTheFloof) February 10, 2022

A few months ago? How about less than a few weeks ago?

Then why the flip-flop from just a few weeks ago? — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) February 10, 2022

We’re pointing out that a lot of your friends didn’t think it was a justifiable position in January 2022. — Ryan Prong (@RyanProng) February 10, 2022

Democrats haven’t started seeing the light gradually or organically. It effectively happened overnight.

March 2020 is when the pandemic was just starting. Why wasn’t it justified last month. Or November. What changed in the science between January 1, 2022 and today. — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) February 10, 2022

At what date, rounded to the nearest month and year, did it become a justifiable position; and, having cited that month and year, what new data or studies justified that conclusion and why? I presume you or the national treasure you've cited can answer that. — (((Not That Crown, Maybe))) (@CrownMaybe) February 10, 2022

This is beyond disingenuous. No one said this then, and he knows it. And Biden is less than 8 weeks from predicting a cold winter of sickness and death. The shift by Dems now is because of poll numbers. The science based shift was last year. https://t.co/MW8tVZDKxW — Scott Paterno, Just a Guy (@ScottPaterno) February 10, 2022

That’s all this is about. That’s all this was ever about.

Now you need to apologize to the people you spent 2021 slandering, who were right all along. — MarkC 🥓🥓🥓 (@UntraceableMC) February 10, 2022

