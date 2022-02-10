Earlier today, the National Education Association stepped on a landmine with this tweet soliciting praise for all their hard work:

Strong educator unions benefit public school students. Agree?

👇🏾 👇🏾 👇🏾 — NEA (@NEAToday) February 10, 2022

As horribly cringe as that was, though, it still has nothing on AFT President Randi Weingarten, who may, in fact, be the absolute literal worst:

Educators like parents yearn for normalcy, and for the day masks can safely be discarded. We’ve asked for months for a science based approach, rather than a political one, to answer that question. I’m glad we could have this conversation tonight. pic.twitter.com/dmRItuCgoU — Randi Weingarten (@rweingarten) February 10, 2022

How has she not burst into flames multiple times? She should have, like, 45285th-degree burns by now, with the number of lies she’s sat there and told us with a straight face.

Just shameless, bald-faced lying here, the exact opposite of what her union was advocating, all given a credulous platform by MSNBC. Where are the "misinformation" watchdogs? https://t.co/En1BAvOi8C — Noah Pollak (@NoahPollak) February 10, 2022

They’re too busy trying to cancel Joe Rogan.

You literally just said within the last week that you didn’t want masks to come off until there was zero Covid https://t.co/rXIZLGGewf — commonsense (@commonsense258) February 10, 2022

Zero COVID is never going to happen, ever. So how about zero teachers’ unions instead? Teachers’ unions are a virus in their own right, and they can be shut down more easily than COVID.

I’ll say it again: Just because @rweingarten used her political clout to influence CDC guidelines doesn’t mean the media should rely on union bosses as medical experts. https://t.co/mE4snWtiPU — Matt Frendewey (@mattfrendewey) February 10, 2022

Randi Weingarten doesn’t follow the science; she follows the money. She will say and do whatever she needs to do to make sure the NFT’s coffers stay full.

Yeah, so I'm all for a science-based approach to masking. Problem is – teachers unions (K12 Cartel) have literally redefined "Science" to mean "Consensus." They want kids to "Believe in Science" Which means believing in FAUCI-infallibility. https://t.co/15XFjGkRfO — Max Eden (@maxeden99) February 10, 2022

Teachers unions doing damage control because everyone hates them now https://t.co/kjdLPYMI1e — William Buckskin (@will_buckskin) February 10, 2022

Everyone should hate teachers’ unions.

