The Anti-Defamation League isn’t the only outfit making weird updates to longstanding language in order to keep up with the progressive times.

Check out the changes that U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services recently made to their Mission Statement:

As of today, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services has a new mission statement. Under Biden, USCIS removed mention of "lawful immigration," "protecting Americans," or "securing the homeland" and now simply "…upholds America’s promise as a nation of welcome…" pic.twitter.com/flN0NPr4Q7 — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) February 9, 2022

This is not a drill.

It’s also not the kind of thing you want to see from the so-called Department of Homeland Security.

You don’t even need to be an immigration hardliner to see the problem with the new language.

Kamala's really doing a hell of a job as Border Czar, isn't she https://t.co/3ROpYlvB6P — John Hayward (@Doc_0) February 9, 2022

This is dangerous territory https://t.co/4ySFJmQ3wN — Anita Revival (@TheAnitaCox) February 9, 2022

It’s official. @JoeBiden has surrendered our national sovereignty and thrown open our borders. This puts us at grave risk. https://t.co/9nPNyaJ0u5 — Lisa 🍁 (@kittywhisperer7) February 9, 2022

There's nothing these clowns do that is not terrible. — Goldens Rule (@jamesbranch3) February 9, 2022

This administration is a joke. https://t.co/maOLxdDNLG — Ken Farnaso (@KLF) February 9, 2022

You could certainly be forgiven for being concerned.

Borders are optional now. What’s the point of US citizenship? https://t.co/zdQxgr0hvN — Kaitain 🇺🇸 (@Kaitain_US) February 9, 2022

That’s a very good question. As is this:

@PressSec can you help us understand why the administration sends every possible signal that we have no border, no enforcement, and no plan to stop illegals from pouring in? https://t.co/NPxYClKXql — Leo Seinfeld (@LeoSeinfeld) February 9, 2022

Seriously, what is going on?

