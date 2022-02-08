What the world could really use right about now is an injection of sanity.
And that’s exactly what Virginians just got:
With bipartisan support, Va Senate approves Dem @ChapPetersen floor amendment to R @Dunnavant4VA bill giving parents the right to choose if their kids wear masks. pic.twitter.com/xH2Bm8wgoj
— Laura Vozzella (@LVozzella) February 8, 2022
It’s hard to believe it took this long, but better late than never.
The Democratic-controlled Virginia State Senate voted for a parental mask opt-out 29 to 9!!!! BOOM 🎉🎊🎏🥂🥳👏 https://t.co/VW7Oy9b7i8
— Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) February 8, 2022
29 to 9!!!! pic.twitter.com/TBcoKYjffi
— Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) February 8, 2022
You love to see it. You genuinely love to see it.
BOOM! 🔥 https://t.co/nvO6wS0lpf
— Number 2 (@NotScientism) February 8, 2022
Thank you, @ChapPetersen! https://t.co/MlYvNNxq0r
— Douglas Patch (@DouglasPatch) February 8, 2022
Imagine being one of the 9 nays, but having the audacity to brag about eating out (maskless) with your colleagues. Looking at you @JenniferBoysko. https://t.co/xVV2t7XI8H
— Nope. (@AltRedWhine) February 8, 2022
Thoughts and prayers to Democratic State Sen. Jennifer Boysko today.
Oh, and Jim Acosta, of course:
Wellness check on @Acosta pic.twitter.com/eIKmigFlX0
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 8, 2022
Poor Jimothy. Looks like he had Virginia all wrong.
UPDATE: @GovernorVA has been reading the room *a lot better* than shouting grocery store Karen and her many Very Online acolytes https://t.co/08QdFSNY7q
— Guy Benson (@guypbenson) February 8, 2022
Yep.
Youngkin is transforming Virginia for the better. https://t.co/TfmHvjyaol
— 6 feet Asian-American bro, 140 IQ, modest (@ChipotleExtra) February 8, 2022
Ahahahaha. @GlennYoungkin for the win!!! https://t.co/3adAsYZ59V
— Jeremy Stein (@jst3in) February 8, 2022
Remember when they tried to shop a PPP poll around showing Youngkin's EO was unpopular without releasing his job approval number? Here's an update on that: https://t.co/BJy2IDXea1
— Patrick Ruffini (@PatrickRuffini) February 8, 2022
Good for Virginia.
Last week Glenn Youngkin was murdering kids. https://t.co/wtoXEP93dt
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 8, 2022
And don’t be surprised if Glenn Youngkin’s back to murdering kids next week.
But for now, we’re going to enjoy this moment. Because it’s a beautiful one. Congrats, Virginia!
In an overwhelming bipartisan show of support, the Senate of Virginia took a significant step today for parents and children. I applaud Senator @ChapPetersen’s amendment to give parents the right to decide whether their children should wear masks in schools.
— Governor Glenn Youngkin (@GovernorVA) February 8, 2022
In the last week, we have seen Democrat-led states like Oregon, Connecticut, New Jersey, and Delaware move away from universal mask mandates in schools. I am pleased that there is bipartisan support for doing the same in Virginia.
— Governor Glenn Youngkin (@GovernorVA) February 8, 2022
This shows that when we work across the aisle, we put Virginians first. I look forward to signing this bill when it comes to my desk.
— Governor Glenn Youngkin (@GovernorVA) February 8, 2022