What the world could really use right about now is an injection of sanity.

And that’s exactly what Virginians just got:

With bipartisan support, Va Senate approves Dem ⁦⁦@ChapPetersen⁩ floor amendment to R ⁦@Dunnavant4VA⁩ bill giving parents the right to choose if their kids wear masks. pic.twitter.com/xH2Bm8wgoj — Laura Vozzella (@LVozzella) February 8, 2022

It’s hard to believe it took this long, but better late than never.

The Democratic-controlled Virginia State Senate voted for a parental mask opt-out 29 to 9!!!! BOOM 🎉🎊🎏🥂🥳👏 https://t.co/VW7Oy9b7i8 — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) February 8, 2022

You love to see it. You genuinely love to see it.

Imagine being one of the 9 nays, but having the audacity to brag about eating out (maskless) with your colleagues. Looking at you @JenniferBoysko. https://t.co/xVV2t7XI8H — Nope. (@AltRedWhine) February 8, 2022

Thoughts and prayers to Democratic State Sen. Jennifer Boysko today.

Oh, and Jim Acosta, of course:

Poor Jimothy. Looks like he had Virginia all wrong.

UPDATE: @GovernorVA has been reading the room *a lot better* than shouting grocery store Karen and her many Very Online acolytes https://t.co/08QdFSNY7q — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) February 8, 2022

Yep.

Youngkin is transforming Virginia for the better. https://t.co/TfmHvjyaol — 6 feet Asian-American bro, 140 IQ, modest (@ChipotleExtra) February 8, 2022

Remember when they tried to shop a PPP poll around showing Youngkin's EO was unpopular without releasing his job approval number? Here's an update on that: https://t.co/BJy2IDXea1 — Patrick Ruffini (@PatrickRuffini) February 8, 2022

Good for Virginia.

Last week Glenn Youngkin was murdering kids. https://t.co/wtoXEP93dt — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 8, 2022

And don’t be surprised if Glenn Youngkin’s back to murdering kids next week.

But for now, we’re going to enjoy this moment. Because it’s a beautiful one. Congrats, Virginia!

In an overwhelming bipartisan show of support, the Senate of Virginia took a significant step today for parents and children. I applaud Senator @ChapPetersen’s amendment to give parents the right to decide whether their children should wear masks in schools. — Governor Glenn Youngkin (@GovernorVA) February 8, 2022

In the last week, we have seen Democrat-led states like Oregon, Connecticut, New Jersey, and Delaware move away from universal mask mandates in schools. I am pleased that there is bipartisan support for doing the same in Virginia. — Governor Glenn Youngkin (@GovernorVA) February 8, 2022

This shows that when we work across the aisle, we put Virginians first. I look forward to signing this bill when it comes to my desk. — Governor Glenn Youngkin (@GovernorVA) February 8, 2022

