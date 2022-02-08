What the world could really use right about now is an injection of sanity.

And that’s exactly what Virginians just got:

It’s hard to believe it took this long, but better late than never.

You love to see it. You genuinely love to see it.

Trending

Thoughts and prayers to Democratic State Sen. Jennifer Boysko today.

Oh, and Jim Acosta, of course:

Poor Jimothy. Looks like he had Virginia all wrong.

Yep.

Good for Virginia.

And don’t be surprised if Glenn Youngkin’s back to murdering kids next week.

But for now, we’re going to enjoy this moment. Because it’s a beautiful one. Congrats, Virginia!

