Yesterday, Democratic New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced that the state will be lifting the school mask mandate next month.

Good for him.

That’s a totally reasonable way to look at it, Governor.

Trending

But we can’t help but wonder, then, why Murphy would be OK with lifting the mandate if he also believes that school mask mandates have been effective weapons in the war on COVID.

Because he evidently thinks that school mask mandates have been effective weapons in the war on COVID:

Even Jake Tapper seems confused.

Tapper should be confused, of course. Because Murphy’s doubling down on evidence he doesn’t actually have is confusing, to say the least.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: jake tappermask mandatesNew JerseyPhil Murphyschool mask mandates

Recommended Twitchy Video