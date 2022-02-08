Yesterday, Democratic New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced that the state will be lifting the school mask mandate next month.

Effective March 7, the statewide mask mandate in schools will be lifted. Balancing public health with getting back to some semblance of normalcy is not easy. But we can responsibly take this step due to declining COVID numbers and growth in vaccinations. https://t.co/CjnIYZycCe — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) February 7, 2022

Good for him.

We are not going to manage COVID to zero. We have to learn how to live with COVID as we move from a pandemic to an endemic phase of this virus. — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) February 7, 2022

That’s a totally reasonable way to look at it, Governor.

But we can’t help but wonder, then, why Murphy would be OK with lifting the mandate if he also believes that school mask mandates have been effective weapons in the war on COVID.

Because he evidently thinks that school mask mandates have been effective weapons in the war on COVID:

Democrat New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy can't cite any data proving anti-science school mask mandates actually work pic.twitter.com/3x6cjpDihX — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 7, 2022

Even Jake Tapper seems confused.

Tapper should be confused, of course. Because Murphy’s doubling down on evidence he doesn’t actually have is confusing, to say the least.

He offered no data at all. https://t.co/b6FHVbOjnh — EOT (@onthevergetime) February 8, 2022

"No question" masks worked. No data, of course, but also no question. https://t.co/4bbH8ehYB7 — Karol Markowicz (@karol) February 8, 2022

“Do masks work?” – “No question they work” “Do you have any data?” – “No, but masks work! Masks work!” 2 years, folks. They forced us all into this idiocy for 2 years. https://t.co/C6jygdZrAt — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) February 8, 2022

As he avoids the question, you can see that he could not give a damn if masking was needed or not. This was always political, from the start. The fact that children have spent YEARS not seeing their friend's faces, means absolutely nothing to this lowlife. https://t.co/q1vfVSciUr — TimJameson (@TimJamesonUS) February 8, 2022

