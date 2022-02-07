Michigan Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin is running for re-election. And, well, with all that running, she’s frequently out of breath. And you know that it’s next to impossible to breathe when you’re out of breath and wearing a mask.

That must be why Slotkin had her mask of for this photo:

We grabbed a screenshot, just in case the photo disappears for some reason:

Lookin’ good, Elissa!

Probably the same place Stacey Abrams’ mask is.

Common sense and a basic grasp on how optics work just aren’t as important as they used to be, we guess.

Speaking of power moves, the GOP could definitely make one by using that photo:

Maybe this girl can do the voiceover work:

