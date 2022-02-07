Michigan Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin is running for re-election. And, well, with all that running, she’s frequently out of breath. And you know that it’s next to impossible to breathe when you’re out of breath and wearing a mask.

That must be why Slotkin had her mask of for this photo:

Another successful Snow Boots on the Ground event in Owosso! Thank you to everyone who came out despite the frigid temperatures. (My selfie skills also seem to be improving so my team actually let me post this one!) pic.twitter.com/aH3jw3EWaF — Elissa Slotkin (@ElissaSlotkin) February 6, 2022

We grabbed a screenshot, just in case the photo disappears for some reason:

Lookin’ good, Elissa!

Where is your mask Elissa?!?!?! https://t.co/pqv8WOU5iP — JMan (@RustyShack23) February 7, 2022

Probably the same place Stacey Abrams’ mask is.

The masks are off! Democrat Rep. Elissa Slotkin and Stacey Abrams think they’re better than you. pic.twitter.com/W6IySb37Zg — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) February 7, 2022

Between this and Abrams, i’m beginning to wonder what kind of staff work is being done for Dems across the country. Doesn’t seem like that hard a task for a staffer to say, “you may want to keep that mask on/mask up before your photo/selfie" https://t.co/cFysG2euzk — Sam Stein (@samstein) February 7, 2022

Common sense and a basic grasp on how optics work just aren’t as important as they used to be, we guess.

Another Democrat without a mask while the peasants must wear them. People are seeing through this charade, mask mandates must end and not just for the elite. https://t.co/XuAeoZWaJT — Kurry (@KurBur53) February 7, 2022

And another unmasked Democrat posing in front of an all masked constituency. These people have to be completely tone-deaf. #Masks https://t.co/NHhTsIPcYg — G Rasp MD (@GMRasp) February 7, 2022

"Hypocrisy is the ultimate power move" https://t.co/zJHjNOphse — Erich Hartmann (@erichhartmann) February 7, 2022

Speaking of power moves, the GOP could definitely make one by using that photo:

Oh hey look, another ad. https://t.co/pTIwy18P3t — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 7, 2022

Maybe this girl can do the voiceover work:

