So committed to following the COVID vaccine science was Neil Young that he was willing to put his catalog on the line in order to get Spotify to drop Joe Rogan for spreading “false information about vaccines.” Stunning and brave.

And — grab your shocked face right now — incredibly intellectually dishonest.

Check out this photo that the Washington Free Beacon’s Chuck Ross stumbled upon:

Recognize the guy at the end on your right?

But they're big mad with vax misinformation (That's Robert Kennedy on the right) https://t.co/LrK47mdjJZ — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) January 31, 2022

As in Robert F. Kennedy Jr., notorious anti-vaxxer.

For the idiots in back, RFK Jr., the douche on the far right, is 100% anti-vax. The douche just to the left of him, Neil Young, doesn't want Rogan to question vaccines on his podcast. https://t.co/wZ9UDtXb42 — Whatever you do… (@BrerRabbitBurnr) January 31, 2022

Yikes, Neil!

ROTFL 🤣 — Buck Roper – IFBP (@BuckRoper) January 31, 2022

Guess Apple Music had better drop Neil Young like a hot potato. Associating with anti-science, anti-vaxx nutjobs like RFK Jr. After all, Joe Rogan is guilty of spreading “false information” for daring to interview people with a wide range of views on COVID (and other issues). If Rogan talking to Dr. Peter McCullough, for example, is a crime in and of itself, isn’t Neil Young just as guilty — if not moreso — for hanging out with RFK Jr.? After all, Kennedy isn’t just anti-COVID-vaxx; he’s anti-vaxx, period.

Unless …

This has nothing to do with "misinformation." https://t.co/j08MCuud0s — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 31, 2022

It never did.

