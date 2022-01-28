Hey, remember when President Donald Trump was Vladimir Putin’s puppet? Remember when Joe Biden became president and promised to stand up to the Kremlin?

Think about that stuff while you’re thinking about this stuff:

What is Biden doing?

 

At this point, we might be better off if Joe Biden just switched places with Willow. What, exactly, is Joe Biden bringing to the global table by bending over for Russia like this?

We know what we’re thinking. And it’s not good.

 

If someone’s going to stand up to Putin, it’s all but certain that it won’t be Joe Biden.

Biden’s impotence is putting America and the world in danger.

