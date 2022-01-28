Hey, remember when President Donald Trump was Vladimir Putin’s puppet? Remember when Joe Biden became president and promised to stand up to the Kremlin?

Think about that stuff while you’re thinking about this stuff:

Wow. Biden admin takes the toughest sanctions off the table: oil and nat­ural gas ex­ports, dis­con­nect­ing Rus­sia from SWIFT, and Putin/inner circle. What are we doing? This will not deter Moscow. https://t.co/BoGWt6j6Lj — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) January 28, 2022

What is Biden doing?

BUT THEY HAVE A NEW CAT!!! https://t.co/qUvmwLUjxs — John Rose (@JohnRose_65) January 28, 2022

Bidens got a new cat though so thats good https://t.co/OJlFlL2xMR — athygli bajoran starfsmenn (@Skitapostur) January 28, 2022

At this point, we might be better off if Joe Biden just switched places with Willow. What, exactly, is Joe Biden bringing to the global table by bending over for Russia like this?

If you're in the Kremlin surveying the confusion within the admin and obvious disunity of purpose within the Atlantic Alliance, what would you be thinking? — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) January 28, 2022

We know what we’re thinking. And it’s not good.

At this point, Putin may get what he wants without crossing any more lines. — Michael Brendan Dougherty (@michaelbd) January 28, 2022

We've already all but conceded the territorial conquests of 2014 by focusing all our energies on deterring new territorial conquests. To say nothing of making him the center of global attention. But he's still backed into a corner and that gun on the wall won't fire itself. — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) January 28, 2022

If someone’s going to stand up to Putin, it’s all but certain that it won’t be Joe Biden.

Biden is now officially taking a softer stance on Putin… THAN TRUMP. https://t.co/3TietkcYrQ — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) January 28, 2022

The name "Neville Chamberlain" should be echoing in your heads. Biden's impotence is making it more likely regimes like China go to war. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) January 28, 2022

Biden’s impotence is putting America and the world in danger.

