Yesterday, CNN’s “The Lead With Jake Tapper” reported that anonymous sources (including an unnamed Ukrainian official) said that President Biden’s call with the president of Ukraine “did not go well.” CNN also had a report and tweet saying sources said Biden told Zelensky a Russian invasion was almost certain to come. However, The Lead deleted a tweet and walked back that reporting after the Biden White House and a Zelensky spokesman disputed the story. Now many want the matter cleared up by simply releasing a transcript of the call.

While we wait, Jake Tapper has some other news:

Attention presidential pet watchers https://t.co/4a1YKM8oXX — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) January 28, 2022

The White House is no doubt hoping more pet news helps move the approval needle, but others let Tapper know they’re still waiting for something:

any update about releasing the transcript for the Ukraine call? — Dr. E. GarbleGarble (@MrsG8086) January 28, 2022

Jake, any luck getting the Zelensky transcript after a disputed disasterous phone call? I recall that previously being a pretty big deal from you guys. https://t.co/RJVnrQqgUt — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 28, 2022

did I miss your tweet with the transcript from the biden call w zelensky? — Jonathon Snyder (@JonathonSnyder) January 28, 2022

Any luck getting a copy of the Zelensky transcript? — Eric Phillips (@ericfromoregon) January 28, 2022

Remember the conniptions that Tapper & his ilk had about transcripts to Trump's phone call to Ukraine. Yeah, t same people are tweeting a President's cat photo & are completely uninterested in the convo where the Ukrainians said Biden basically said "Oh well, prep for invasion." https://t.co/qD8PDJ5Vfn — GOPPouncer (@Mellecon) January 28, 2022

Maybe that transcript will be reported at some point. For now at least we have a cat to look at.

*the Biden admin has a disastrous phone call with a world leader* Our media betters: https://t.co/6WaEAFVyds — Ahmed Al Assliken (@assliken) January 28, 2022

I’m watching my 401k go down in flames. But you keep up with that hard news. https://t.co/tXeGZwq5Qd — Slim Tidings (@drfeedbacker) January 28, 2022

Just coincidentally it seems that every time Biden’s approval drops another notch they get a different pet.

At the rate the Biden admin is making foreign policy blunders, this is what the White House will look like by summer… https://t.co/jndSE46za1 pic.twitter.com/jWEOPkgpf4 — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) January 28, 2022

Maybe a few more dogs too.

Tags:

Recommended Twitchy Video