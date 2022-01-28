In case you missed it, the Bidens got a new cat. CNN’s Jake Tapper was on it (as many Real Journalists™ were).

Attention presidential pet watchers https://t.co/4a1YKM8oXX — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) January 28, 2022

As people have since been pointing out to Tapper, the fact that the White House seems far more transparent about their pets than they do about things that are actually of global consequence. Like, say, Joe Biden’s recent call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Conflicting reports about the call have led to quite a bit of confusion. You know what could really help clear things up? A transcript.

Like the kind of transcript that Kamala Harris would’ve wanted released while Donald Trump was in office:

As I said, release the transcript. https://t.co/GP338gTm9q — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 3, 2019

Quite a fun little gem, isn’t it?

Just a bottomless barrel of gold.

And it seems important for us to point out that Harris has been conspicuously silent on this. In fact, she hasn’t explicitly mentioned Ukraine on either her @KamalaHarris or @VP Twitter account since 2020:

We need to hear from Mick Mulvaney. We need to hear from John Bolton. And we need to hear from those who helped Trump break the law by withholding military aid to Ukraine: Michael Duffey and Robert Blair. Every one of them must testify in Trump’s impeachment trial. — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) January 21, 2020

He’s asked Russia.

He’s asked Ukraine.

He’s asked China. That’s not going to stop America from voting for @JoeBiden in November. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 17, 2020

Are some transcripts more equal than others, Kamala?

Release the transcript. https://t.co/BL2d4zMj3j — Sometimes you have to show them… (@atanewpoint) January 28, 2022

Whenever you’re ready, Kamala.

Recommended Twitchy Video