Yesterday, following reports that SCOTUS Justice Stephen Breyer will retire at the end of his term, Fox News’ Shannon Bream reported that sources told her that Breyer did not mean for the news to come out when it did.

Well, late-night host Stephen Colbert found that second tweet hilarious. So hilarious that he used it to make sharp political commentary about the state of women’s rights in this country.

Trending

Confused? Just watch:

Remember, folks: it took Colbert and a whole team of writers to come up with that zinger.

What it means is that Stephen Colbert has gotten extremely wealthy despite apparently being broke when it comes to talent and entertainment value and all-around purpose in life.

Who knew?

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: gungun rightsgunsShannon BreamStephen BreyerStephen ColbertSupreme Courtwomen's rights

Recommended Twitchy Video