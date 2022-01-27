Yesterday, following reports that SCOTUS Justice Stephen Breyer will retire at the end of his term, Fox News’ Shannon Bream reported that sources told her that Breyer did not mean for the news to come out when it did.

Multiple sources tell me Justice Breyer was not planning to announce his retirement today. They describe him as "upset" with how this has played out. We still await any official notice from his office and/or the #SCOTUS public information office. — Shannon Bream (@ShannonBream) January 26, 2022

A bit more clarity. I'm told Justice Breyer had firmly decided on his own to retire and that an announcement was due very soon. And while it appears someone jumped the gun on that, better to characterize him as surprised by events today than "upset". — Shannon Bream (@ShannonBream) January 26, 2022

Well, late-night host Stephen Colbert found that second tweet hilarious. So hilarious that he used it to make sharp political commentary about the state of women’s rights in this country.

Confused? Just watch:

CBS's Colbert on @ShannonBream's tweet that people 'jumped the gun' by leaking Stephen Breyer's retirement: "Yes, somebody — somebody simply jumped the gun. That gun, by the way, has more rights than most women do under the current Supreme Court." pic.twitter.com/e3xBlqYIbH — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 27, 2022

Remember, folks: it took Colbert and a whole team of writers to come up with that zinger.

What does that even mean? — Mary Rose (@mombetweeting) January 27, 2022

What it means is that Stephen Colbert has gotten extremely wealthy despite apparently being broke when it comes to talent and entertainment value and all-around purpose in life.

Apparently it's easier to get a job writing jokes for late-night television than it is to buy a gun. https://t.co/tlguDgUBDl — Chief Impact Officer BT (@back_ttys) January 27, 2022

Who knew?

This guy is insufferable. — Rabbit Å (@rabbitrun60) January 27, 2022

He used to be so great, and now exactly that – insufferable — Cerberus (@Cerberus0fHades) January 27, 2022

