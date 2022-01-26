As we told you earlier today, Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer’s plans to retire reached the media, and then that story broke immediately. Now Fox News’ Shannon Bream is reporting that her sources say Breyer isn’t happy that his plan to retire was leaked to the media before he could make an official announcement:

Multiple sources tell me Justice Breyer was not planning to announce his retirement today. They describe him as "upset" with how this has played out. We still await any official notice from his office and/or the #SCOTUS public information office. — Shannon Bream (@ShannonBream) January 26, 2022

Did somebody in the Biden White House leak the story a little too soon?

I'd laugh my ass off if Breyer came out and said "SIKE!" "I'm not leaving!" to piss everyone off for leaking this! pic.twitter.com/EWsdu6FsdG — David Elam (@davidelam871e) January 26, 2022

That would be something.

He should reverse his decision. — gmg (@gobluesurf) January 26, 2022

🤣🤣🤣

How beautiful would it be for him to red pill everyone and say, I plan on retiring after the midterms? — Kavita Milurd (@KavitaMilurd) January 26, 2022

Hope he makes an announcement that he will retire after Christmas — Pinche Meelo (@PincheMeelo) January 26, 2022

Shocker.

They're trying to squeeze him out. I hope he stays past the midterms.

This is how you know they're owned and comp'd. https://t.co/90pMWJd4f0 — Silkie Sweet 🍊🍊🍊 (@SilkieSweet) January 26, 2022

Breyer should stay on another year. He deserves better than this kind of dictatorial pressure campaign. https://t.co/Gs4MAH5p6j — Max Flordau (@MaxNordau) January 26, 2022

Not to late to un-retire, my dude https://t.co/Xx6qVi9Qf7 — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) January 26, 2022

Stay tuned!

