The Biden administration has it in for Ron DeSantis. That’s no longer up for debate.

Joe Biden’s FDA revoked the EUA for monoclonal antibodies, effectively kneecapping Florida (where, incidentally, people are getting vaccinated).

As a result of the @US_FDA's abrupt decision to remove the EUAs for two monoclonal antibodies, monoclonal antibody treatment sites will be closed until further notice. Full press release is below. pic.twitter.com/RGeWTPwxCs — Florida Dept. of Health (@HealthyFla) January 25, 2022

HHS’ COVID comms man Ian Sams defended the decision by casting doubt on the efficacy of monoclonal antibody treatment.

Why is Gov. DeSantis more interested in promoting medicines that don’t work than urging people to take vaccines that do? https://t.co/qHt9BTKWA6 — Ian Sams (@IanSams) January 25, 2022

At today’s White House press briefing, Jen Psaki took a similar approach:

Jen Psaki defends the FDA's decision to withhold treatments from Florida, accusing some of "promoting other pseudoscience, sowing doubt on the effectiveness of vaccines and boosters, and now promoting treatments that don't work." pic.twitter.com/LvyHx4HE9S — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 25, 2022

She and Ian Sams must be comparing notes.

The Biden administration has done nothing but sow doubt on the effectiveness of vaccines and boosters. That’s not our opinion; that’s a fact.

And they keep dangling Florida in front of us in the hopes that we won’t see what they’re doing.

She deals in unreality. This is some real Baghdad Bob stuff here. This isn’t even "pissing on my leg and telling me it’s raining," because she’d tell me that my leg isn't really getting wet and I’m a dangerous spreader of misinformation for saying otherwise. https://t.co/OrroLGAkvf — ¯_(ツ)_/¯ (@TomCrowe) January 25, 2022

We're back to "Florida is just using the voodoo drugs. " https://t.co/blrrI7YXTw — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 25, 2022

Lying about Florida (and lying in general) seems to be a pattern with Psaki and the Biden administration.

They really are afraid of DeSantis — 5PointSlo (@5PointSlo) January 25, 2022

That’s all this is really about. DeSantis has succeeded where many Democratic governors have failed, and he’s earned the respect of many conservatives and independents who are fed up with the federal government’s ineptitude on COVID.

This are going bad for the administration so they pick a fight with @GovRonDeSantis. The lives of Floridians should be more important than @JoeBiden’s failing administration https://t.co/3KPqfp0QXj — Evan Power (@EvanPower) January 25, 2022

The Biden administration’s not just afraid of Ron DeSantis; they’re terrified.

Recommended Twitchy Video