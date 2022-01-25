Kamala Harris’ former spokesman and current COVID comms guy for HHS Ian Sams thinks that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is acting like a big baby. After all, what business does DeSantis have for criticizing the Biden administration for suddenly revoking the EUA for monoclonal antibody treatments? It’s not like monoclonal antibody treatments have actually helped anyone …

Oh. Yeah, we can see where DeSantis is coming from and why he’s so pissed.

And we can see why someone like Ian Sams would respond with insane spin like this:

Why is Gov. DeSantis more interested in promoting medicines that don’t work than urging people to take vaccines that do? https://t.co/qHt9BTKWA6 — Ian Sams (@IanSams) January 25, 2022

“Medicines that don’t work.” When was the last time Ian spoke with anyone at HHS?

HHS COVID Comms person v HHS Combat COVID website pic.twitter.com/pZvKH8I4Yr — Cox (@HOLYSMKES) January 25, 2022

Meanwhile, the Biden administration continues to push vaccines while simultaneously issuing directives that undermine vaccine confidence.

It’s almost as if they’re going out of their way to do everything wrong and make everything worse. Just to stick it to the GOP and DeSantis, of course.

They’re afraid of DeSantis, after all. They should be worried about Christina Pushaw, too.

Why doesn’t the HHS spokesperson understand that the majority of patients seeking monoclonal antibody treatment, like the majority of Floridians, ARE vaccinated? https://t.co/O7ulSEZbnZ — Christina Pushaw 🐊 (@ChristinaPushaw) January 25, 2022

Careful, Ian. If too many people start paying attention to the substance of your tweets, they might start to figure out what the Biden administration is really up to.

One might think the tweets by the COVID Comms Director for HHS would have a stronger "we're all in this together" vibe. — Blame Big Government (@BlameBigGovt) January 25, 2022

The Biden administration isn’t in anything together with us.

