We’re still talking about Joe Biden’s comments about a potential “minor incursion” of Russia invading Ukraine. Because his comments were just that bad.

Biden on Russia invading Ukraine: "It's one thing if it's a minor incursion…" pic.twitter.com/BFp5jnJYPI — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 19, 2022

Biden’s remarks are giving a lot of people some serious déjà vu.

Biden saying that we might not respond disproportionately to a "minor incursion" by Putinin Ukraine is the worst foreign policy blunder since…Biden surrendered Afghanistan to the Taliban and got 13 Americans killed and left hundreds more behind. So yeah, he sucks at this. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) January 19, 2022

Comparisons to Afghanistan are actually quite apropos, as it happens:

JUST IN: The U.S. is weighing whether to evacuate family members of diplomats stationed in Ukraine as Russia masses more than 100,000 troops on its borders https://t.co/1PiqZjmb6i pic.twitter.com/oJKJhUWTCu — Bloomberg Quicktake (@Quicktake) January 21, 2022

This is not a drill:

.@PressSec on possible plan to evacuate Americans from Ukraine: "We are already at a level 4 travel advisory for Ukraine for COVID and have been advising that U.S. citizens should be aware of reports that Russia's planning for significant military action against Ukraine." pic.twitter.com/FhP2SlxGnL — CSPAN (@cspan) January 21, 2022

Love her snide comment about not putting chips in Americans to monitor their whereabouts. Glad she can just dismiss concerns people might have about their fellow citizens being left stranded in a foreign country that’s under attack.

Good Lord.

Wait did they not hear the White House clarification that Biden wasn’t really giving Moscow the green light to invade? https://t.co/qOjwsPSBiu — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) January 21, 2022

Guess not! Oh well.

Deja vu — Christina Pushaw 🐊 (@ChristinaPushaw) January 21, 2022

Year 2 and we're already in reruns. https://t.co/7VuL6wRsCK — John 'pro-norms' Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) January 21, 2022

The episode sucks this time around, too.

We’ve been here before. This has the “we’re abandoning Americans” vibes again https://t.co/5i4d2AJH5f — mass formation pyschosis (@JBL90210) January 21, 2022

Because it worked so well his first time… https://t.co/itkfC1Zqoo — Derpinator (@spoticusthe) January 21, 2022

well, at least they’re ahead of it this time around https://t.co/NGbZUKN1se — kaitlin (@thefactualprep) January 21, 2022

Knowing how the Biden administration operates, that doesn’t make us feel any better.

It shouldn’t make anyone feel better.

***

Related:

‘Now Putin is just mocking us’: Twitchy fixture @MidnightMitch’s recent work of art perfectly encapsulates Joe Biden’s Russia policy [pic]

Recommended Twitchy Video