Recall that earlier this week, President Tough-on-Russia Joe Biden low-key gave Vladimir Putin the go-ahead to invade Ukraine.

Biden on Russia invading Ukraine: "It's one thing if it's a minor incursion…" pic.twitter.com/BFp5jnJYPI — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 19, 2022

Just “a minor incursion.” Nothing to fuss over.

Needless to say, as pissed off — rightly, we might add — as Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky is with the Biden administration, Russian President Vladimir Putin has got to be doing cartwheels with delight. As soft as Donald Trump was accused of being on Russia, Putin didn’t dare try this stuff while Trump was in the White House. But now that paper tiger Barack Obama’s former VP is in charge, Vlad sees Ukraine as his for the taking.

And if it were up to him, the rest of the world would see it that way, too:

Now Putin is just mocking us… pic.twitter.com/nvRmp9QwZj — Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) January 20, 2022

Prison Mitch is a regular at Twitchy and his photoshops have effectively reached “legendary” status. That one right there is no exception.

Ughhh

I wanted it to be realhttps://t.co/jWdMDzi6VI — mrgoldy (@mrgoldy1) January 21, 2022

It might as well be.

I know it's not real… But I'm still giggling https://t.co/7gs662VKVa — Cassandra (@TheStarsan) January 21, 2022

The best jokes contain at least a kernel of truth. This one contains a whole damn jar.

